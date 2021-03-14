Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 6,312 head selling a week ago, 3,145 head trading March 3 and 2,175 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared with a week ago, feeder steers 650 pounds to 975 pounds were selling steady to $1 lower. Steer calves 450 pounds to 650 pounds were trading $4 to $6 higher. Steer calves 300 pounds to 450 pounds were trading $4 to $5 lower. Feeder heifers 725 pounds to 925 pounds were selling steady to $1 lower. Feeder heifers 575 pounds to 725 pounds were trading $3 to $4 higher. Heifer calves 300 pounds to 575 pounds were selling $5 to $6 lower. Demand was moderate. Supply included: 95% feeder cattle (48% steers, 52% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 180.00 to 194.00 (190.40); 8 head, 330 to 337 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (170.04), unweaned; 6 head, 360 to 362 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (176.66); 14 head, 403 to 432 lbs., 171.00 to 176.00 (174.64); 21 head, 422 to 446 lbs., 188.00 to 192.50 (190.51), fancy; 59 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 176.00 to 187.00 (180.95); 13 head, 454 lbs., 192.00, fancy; 2 head, 467 lbs., 146.00, unweaned; 22 head, 500 to 533 lbs., 173.00 to 182.00 (178.22); 8 head, 503 lbs., 185.00, fancy; 12 head, 582 to 583 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (167.00); 2 head, 570 lbs., 177.50, fancy; 9 head, 598 lbs., 155.00, fleshy; 67 head, 606 to 638 lbs., 153.50 to 161.00 (156.36); 28 head, 619 to 649 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (146.55), fleshy; 90 head, 665 to 699 lbs., 134.50 to 142.50 (140.56); 27 head, 676 to 691 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (147.65), fancy; 270 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (141.17); 9 head, 711 lbs., 134.50, fleshy; 259 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 128.00 to 137.10 (134.51); 568 head, 800 to 844 lbs., 125.00 to 132.75 (129.87); 664 head, 850 to 899 lbs., 124.50 to 130.50 (128.62); 82 head, 867 lbs., 132.10, fancy; 13 head, 871 lbs., 122.50, fleshy; 178 head, 912 to 949 lbs., 125.10 to 126.00 (125.45); 232 head, 952 to 979 lbs., 122.75 to 125.10 (124.19). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 681 lbs., 123.00; 5 head, 730 lbs., 123.00; 30 head, 755 to 780 lbs., 103.00 to 125.00 (115.78); 3 head, 820 lbs., 122.00; 20 head, 907 lbs., 99.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 1047 lbs., 121.25; 5 head, 1050 to 1065 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 332 to 345 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (158.78); 15 head, 334 lbs., 175.00, fancy; 1 head, 390 lbs., 154.00; 7 head, 435 lbs., 140.00; 18 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (142.74); 51 head, 454 to 471 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (152.70), fancy; 1 head, 480 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 166 head, 507 to 540 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (146.37); 25 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (154.16), fancy; 16 head, 530 lbs., 136.00, fleshy; 16 head, 583 to 595 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (131.25); 79 head, 552 to 572 lbs., 142.50 to 152.25 (150.21), fancy; 86 head, 607 to 641 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.92); 345 head, 653 to 694 lbs., 125.00 to 135.75 (132.92); 370 head, 703 to 748 lbs., 124.50 to 132.60 (130.32); 11 head, 722 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 716 head, 760 to 798 lbs., 122.00 to 128.25 (126.15); 5 head, 782 lbs., 117.50, fleshy; 467 head, 803 to 847 lbs., 118.50 to 126.50 (124.07); 9 head, 807 lbs., 119.00, fleshy; 425 head, 855 to 896 lbs., 118.00 to 125.75 (122.86); 68 head, 900 to 942 lbs., 111.00 to 118.50 (116.50); 23 head, 914 lbs., 103.00, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 485 lbs., 125.00; 31 head, 560 to 591 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.14); 7 head, 605 to 644 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (121.82); 21 head, 661 to 693 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (113.11); 65 head, 750 to 779 lbs., 112.50 to 122.50 (116.39); 18 head, 860 to 867 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.72).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 415 lbs., 161.00; 3 head, 505 lbs., 150.00; 4 head, 607 to 617 lbs., 122.50 to 144.00 (133.34); 2 head, 705 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 392 lbs., 138.00.
