Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 11,590 head of feeder cattle selling in a two-day 84th anniversary sale that concluded Aug. 1, compared to 8,227 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas. This was the 84th Anniversary two-day sale.
Many consignments from reputation farms and ranches were fresh off grass pastures and thin fleshed. The demand was very good as many buyers were very eager to replace empty feed yard pens. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
17 head, 463 to 473 lbs., 159.50 to 165.50 (161.59); 107 head, 527 to 546 lbs., 162.25 to 166.50 (163.31); 263 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 155.00 to 164.25 (162.53); 157 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (155.16); 86 head, 600 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 81 head, 650 to 676 lbs., 150.50 to 156.00 (152.76); 293 head, 710 to 741 lbs., 142.00 to 149.75 (146.47); 88 head, 700 lbs., 154.75 thin fleshed; 511 head, 753 to 791 lbs., 142.00 to 149.50 (145.51); 1293 head, 803 to 849 lbs., 138.00 to 146.50 (142.57); 1447 head, 850 to 899 lbs., 133.35 to 140.00 (137.17); 1106 head, 900 to 944 lbs., 129.00 to 137.50 (132.70); 773 head, 950 to 990 lbs., 126.10 to 133.75 (128.90). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 745 lbs., 141.00; 11 head, 772 lbs., 140.00; 130 head, 843 to 846 lbs., 124.00 to 135.50 (127.87); 33 head, 875 to 884 lbs., 122.50 to 130.00 (126.16); 50 head, 872 lbs., 130.00 full; 42 head, 919 to 930 lbs., 125.50 to 128.25 (127.14). Large frame 1, 133 head, 1000 to 1013 lbs., 120.50 to 124.10 (123.62).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 40 head, 429 to 431 lbs., 165.00 to 168.50 (166.92); 295 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 156.50 to 161.25 (159.61); 91 head, 558 to 587 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.69); 636 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (146.66); 589 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 138.85 to 145.50 (142.41); 1060 head, 706 to 747 lbs., 133.10 to 140.10 (137.58); 1174 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 129.00 to 136.85 (132.91); 40 head, 762 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 334 head, 800 to 847 lbs., 125.75 to 133.25 (129.57); 82 head, 850 to 878 lbs., 126.25 to 127.00 (126.79); 67 head, 905 to 920 lbs., 117.00 to 119.25 (117.95). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 531 lbs., 139.00; 57 head, 614 to 645 lbs., 131.00 to 140.50 (138.57); 24 head, 664 lbs., 128.00; 74 head, 721 to 738 lbs., 126.50 to 131.50 (128.27).
