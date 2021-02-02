Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 901 head of cattle selling on Jan. 27, compared to 3,780 head on Jan. 20 and 570 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 600 to 950 pounds were steady. The steer calves weighing 450 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. The heifers calves weighing 450 to 650 pounds were steady. The heifers weighing 650 to 775 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher. The heifers weighing 775 to 900 pounds were steady. The demand was moderate. There was a light test of slaughter cows and bulls; however, a higher undertone was noted. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 47% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 3% was slaughter cattle with 80% cows and 20% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 482 lbs., 154.00; 26 head, 511 to 518 lbs., 162.00 to 166.00 (165.07); 25 head, 553 to 583 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.16); 2 head, 592 lbs., 159.00 fancy. 67 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (154.54); 12 head, 688 lbs., 141.00; 134 head, 703 to 746 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (139.80); 8 head, 720 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 105 head, 776 to 795 lbs., 129.00 to 133.50 (132.28); 17 head, 825 to 831 lbs., 130.00 to 130.50 (130.23); 26 head, 915 to 934 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (124.42); 1 head, 980 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 1 head, 110 lbs., 300.00; 1 head, 150 lbs., 325.00; 4 head, 263 to 295 lbs., 475.00 to 560.00 (536.87). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 695 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 310 lbs., 160.00; 3 head, 356 lbs., 152.00; 13 head, 418 to 438 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (144.44); 13 head, 491 lbs., 145.00; 3 head, 503 lbs., 136.00; 135 head, 554 to 580 lbs., 133.00 to 139.75 (138.24); 9 head, 622 lbs., 133.00; 87 head, 652 to 687 lbs., 127.00 to 131.75 (131.17); 45 head, 712 to 743 lbs., 126.00 to 130.60 (130.11); 36 head, 752 to 779 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (125.84); 12 head, 832 lbs., 121.25; 12 head, 850 lbs., 117.75. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 1 head, 175 lbs., 400.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 494 lbs., 121.50; 9 head, 505 lbs., 129.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 722 lbs., 121.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1010 to 1535 lbs., 59.50 to 63.50 (62.64) average dressing; 3 head, 1120 to 1855 lbs., 66.00 to 68.00 (67.11) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 985 to 1295 lbs., 53.50 to 58.00 (54.79) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1040 lbs., 49.50 average. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1470 lbs., 78.00 average; 2 head, 1770 to 2015 lbs., 87.50 high; 1 head, 1165 lbs., 74.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1230 lbs., 925.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1215 lbs., 1100.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1498 lbs., 1000.00; over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1170 lbs., 810.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1445 lbs., 950.00.
