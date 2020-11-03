Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,917 head of cattle selling on Oct. 21, compared to 2,411 head on Oct. 14 and 3,942 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 650 to 1,000 pounds were selling $4 to $7 lower with instances of $10 lower. The feeder steers weighing 600 to 650 pounds were selling $4 higher. The feeder steers weighing 400 to 650 pounds were selling $3 lower with instances of $5 to $8 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 600 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower with instances of $8 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 300 to 600 pounds were selling unevenly steady. The demand was moderate. The weaned calves were selling $5 higher than nonweaned calves. The Breaker and Boner cows were selling $2 to $2 higher. Lean cows were selling $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $2 higher. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 38% were heifers and 1% were bulls 6% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 33% bred cows and 67% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 347 lbs., 190.00; 8 head, 380 to 396 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.10); 34 head, 396 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 6 head, 410 lbs., 165.00; 41 head, 423 to 445 lbs., 141.00 to 148.50 (146.36) unweaned; 28 head, 491 to 495 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (144.65); 85 head, 458 to 474 lbs., 130.50 to 139.50 (131.94) unweaned; 143 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 143.25 to 154.00 (144.96); 92 head, 516 to 536 lbs., 142.25 to 144.00 (142.36) unweaned; 71 head, 555 to 591 lbs., 137.00 to 142.25 (140.05); 10 head, 598 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 41 head, 611 to 621 lbs., 137.50 to 144.00 (142.75); 31 head, 640 lbs., 124.50 fleshy; 35 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 127.50 to 134.50 (130.54) unweaned; 29 head, 651 to 655 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.51); 37 head, 688 to 697 lbs., 124.00 to 125.75 (124.98) fleshy; 30 head, 686 to 689 lbs., 120.50 to 126.50 (124.49) unweaned; 29 head, 720 to 738 lbs., 120.50 to 126.25 (123.40); 74 head, 749 lbs., 138.00 fancy; 143 head, 766 to 778 lbs., 129.25 to 135.50 (132.72); 21 head, 751 lbs., 138.50 fancy; 93 head, 752 to 773 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.40) fleshy; 11 head, 758 lbs., 121.50 full; 7 head, 779 lbs., 119.50 unweane; 200 head, 830 to 846 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.69); 47 head, 830 to 840 lbs., 124.50 to 129.75 (128.96) fleshy; 102 head, 876 to 899 lbs., 122.00 to 126.75 (125.52); 50 head, 855 lbs., 138.60 fancy; 62 head, 920 lbs., 127.75; 75 head, 969 to 988 lbs., 124.00 to 129.75 (126.63); 9 head, 1075 lbs., 113.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 457 lbs., 125.25 unweaned; 6 head, 529 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 50 head, 569 to 591 lbs., 123.00; 27 head, 670 to 691 lbs., 121.50 to 125.75 (124.30); 8 head, 658 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 33 head, 708 to 723 lbs., 112.50 to 122.00 (117.16); 32 head, 819 lbs., 122.00. Large frame 1, 131 head, 1029 to 1047 lbs., 124.75 to 127.25 (125.77).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 330 lbs., 173.00; 13 head, 361 to 398 lbs., 149.00 to 152.50 (149.87); 15 head, 372 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 26 head, 402 to 414 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (151.31); 6 head, 413 lbs., 137.00 fleshy; 15 head, 405 to 427 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.71) unweaned; 45 head, 470 to 478 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.91); 57 head, 486 to 497 lbs., 130.50 to 137.00 (133.50) unweaned; 29 head, 514 to 530 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.51); 138 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (127.76) unweaned; 47 head, 550 to 579 lbs., 133.00 to 134.50 (134.01); 92 head, 557 to 579 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.09) unweaned; 16 head, 614 lbs., 126.00; 109 head, 636 lbs., 137.10 fancy; 6 head, 613 lbs., 113.00 unweaned; 16 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 123.50 to 128.50 (126.55); 47 head, 651 to 670 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.36) unweaned; 124 head, 719 to 722 lbs., 130.25 to 134.25 (132.42); 10 head, 716 lbs., 122.00 fleshy; 128 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 120.00 to 128.25 (126.42); 34 head, 775 to 787 lbs., 118.50 to 122.75 (121.14) fleshy; 66 head, 826 to 838 lbs., 119.50 to 122.25 (121.83); 7 head, 895 lbs., 115.50; 15 head, 907 to 918 lbs., 114.50 to 115.75 (115.34); 35 head, 956 to 980 lbs., 107.50 to 114.00 (110.33). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 377 lbs., 129.00; 14 head, 402 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 17 head, 454 to 489 lbs., 110.00 to 138.00 (117.81); 11 head, 482 lbs., 110.25 unweaned; 39 head, 525 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 17 head, 685 lbs., 118.00; 5 head, 836 lbs., 116.50; 7 head, 4843 lbs., 119.50 unweaned. Large frame 1, 18 head, 1064 lbs., 104.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 378 lbs., 160.00; 12 head, 381 to 382 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (142.50) unweaned; 5 head, 480 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 10 head, 677 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 9 head, 875 lbs., 98.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 88 head, 1122 to 1760 lbs., 56.00 to 67.00 (60.66) average dressing; 5 head, 1615 to 1775 lbs., 71.00 to 73.00 (72.18) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 71 head, 1015 to 1555 lbs., 48.00 to 56.50 (52.91) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 54 head, 1010 to 1460 lbs., 38.00 to 48.50 (44.34) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1175 to 1910 lbs., 64.00 to 74.00 (68.98) average dressing; 8 head, 1640 to 2395 lbs., 75.50 to 78.00 (76.16) high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1160 lbs., 800.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1195 lbs., 625.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1085 lbs., 785.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1305 lbs., 740.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1270 lbs., 825.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1, with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight,
5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 825.00. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 1150.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1100 lbs., 950.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1100 lbs., 725.00.
