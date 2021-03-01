Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,566 head of cattle selling on Feb. 24, compared to 99 head on Feb. 17 and 1,121 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
There was no recent feeder sales to establish a trend; however, a higher undertone was noted on most weights especially the grass prospect cattle. The demand was moderate to good following a week of no or light sales due to the weather. The slaughter cows were steady. There was no recent comparison on slaughter bulls; however, a higher trend was noted. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 79% bred cows, 1% were bred heifers and 21% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 182.50 to 189.00 (185.81); 7 head, 406 to 436 lbs., 185.00 to 187.00 (185.89); 5 head, 485 to 490 lbs., 180.00; 13 head, 464 to 467 lbs., 195.00 fancy; 72 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (170.05); 7 head, 506 lbs., 181.00 fancy; 12 head, 565 to 597 lbs., 157.00 to 160.00 (157.92); 8 head, 565 lbs., 169.00 fancy; 2 head, 590 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 20 head, 630 to 647 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.85); 46 head, 624 to 638 lbs., 156.50 to 160.00 (159.40) fancy; 204 head, 656 to 695 lbs., 138.00 to 145.50 (142.13); 266 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 133.35 to 144.00 (140.26); 334 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 130.50 to 139.25 (136.00); 14 head, 778 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 213 head, 826 to 848 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.86); 77 head, 814 to 832 lbs., 136.25 to 137.50 (136.63) fancy; 236 head, 855 to 888 lbs., 125.50 to 132.75 (130.34); 40 head, 852 lbs., 135.00 fancy; 174 head, 907 to 924 lbs., 125.00 to 129.10 (128.28); 150 head, 972 to 996 lbs., 122.50 to 127.00 (125.15). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 head, 292 lbs., 525.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 557 lbs., 128.00; 4 head, 766 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 873 lbs., 114.50. Large frame 1, 34 head, 1001 to 1020 lbs., 121.00 to 124.50 (124.21); 8 head, 1145 lbs., 111.50; 8 head, 1191 lbs., 114.50. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 642 lbs., 41.00; 7 head, 795 lbs., 46.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 342 lbs., 172.00; 9 head, 350 to 367 lbs., 172.00 to 177.00 (174.50); 16 head, 426 to 442 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (168.20); 36 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (157.09); 20 head, 506 to 545 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (148.45); 70 head, 541 lbs., 159.00 fancy; 67 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (143.95); 218 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 149.50 to 158.00 (154.91) fancy; 13 head, 583 to 597 lbs., 132.00 to 135.25 (133.48) fleshy; 9 head, 551 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 43 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 134.50 (132.98); 89 head, 654 to 671 lbs., 131.50 to 136.00 (134.12); 433 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 124.00 to 133.50 (130.53); 370 head, 751 to 793 lbs., 125.00 to 131.60 (128.91); 13 head, 776 lbs., 120.50 fleshy; 114 head, 813 to 836 lbs., 121.25 to 126.85 (124.24); 56 head, 858 to 880 lbs., 117.00 to 123.50 (122.25). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 1 head, 315 lbs., 525.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 480 lbs., 116.00; 14 head, 583 lbs., 131.50; 4 head, 623 lbs., 123.50; 18 head, 662 lbs., 128.50; 7 head, 714 lbs., 119.00; 14 head, 772 to 774 lbs., 123.00 to 124.25 (123.80); 6 head, 825 lbs., 119.00. Large frame 1, 14 head, 1009 lbs., 110.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 500 to 528 lbs., 160.00 to 162.50 (161.90); 14 head, 657 to 664 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (131.16); 11 head, 745 lbs., 122.50; 4 head, 860 lbs., 107.00; 2 head, 950 lbs., 111.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 93 head, 1020 to 1900 lbs., 63.00 to 66.00 (63.95) average dressing; 14 head, 1045 to 1710 lbs., 67.00 to 73.50 (69.71) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 157 head, 995 to 1590 lbs., 52.00 to 62.50 (58.29) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 19 head, 1005 to 1540 lbs., 38.00 to 52.00 (46.24) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 10 head, 1390 to 2130 lbs., 82.00 to 90.00 (86.84) average; 6 head, 1885 to 2225 lbs., 91.00 to 94.00 (92.56) high; 8 head, 1530 to 2240 lbs., 70.00 to 79.00 (75.37) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1255 lbs., 850.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1017 to 1090 lbs., 975.00 to 1085.00 (1028.09); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1150 to 1320 lbs., 825.00 to 1025.00 (918.12); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 1080 to 1285 lbs., 660.00 to 760.00 (704.23); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1195 lbs., 875.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1250 to 1343 lbs., 950.00 to 1085.00 (1053.03); over 5 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1205 lbs., 710.00; over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 18 head, 1140 to 1598 lbs., 750.00 to 910.00 (864.05); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 34 head, 1225 to 1650 lbs., 950.00 to 1185.00 (1012.43); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 1181 to 1280 lbs., 700.00 to 760.00 (731.26); over 8 yers old, 3rd trimester, 71 head, 1138 to 1615 lbs., 725.00 to 1060.00 (962.24). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1110 lbs., 1050.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight,
5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 925.00; over 8 years old, open, 8 head, 1300 lbs., 1100.00.
Medium and large frame 1, with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1100 lbs., 1110.00; over 5 years old, open, 17 head, 1100 to 1200 lbs., 1050.00 to 1125.00 (1063.24). Medium frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 4 head, 850 lbs., 1050.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 7 head, 800 lbs., 1000.00.
