Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,806 head of cattle selling on Sept. 23, compared to 2,154 head on Sept. 16 and 2,349 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 500 to 975 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower. There was no recent comparison on steers weighing under 500 pounds; however, a lower market was noted. The feeder heifers weighing 500 to 900 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower. There was no recent comparison on heifers weighing under 500 pounds; however, a lower market was noted. The demand was moderate. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $3 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $5 to $7 lower. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 68% steers and 32% were heifers; 4% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 49% bred cows and 51% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 347 lbs., 181.00 value added; 5 head, 374 lbs., 163.00; 6 head, 435 lbs., 166.00; 68 head, 434 to 499 lbs., 164.00; 11 head, 480 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 75 head, 504 to 520 lbs., 155.00 to 165.50 (157.65); 11 head, 547 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 13 head, 509 lbs., 165.00 value added; 160 head, 553 to 572 lbs., 152.50 to 157.50 (156.30); 56 head, 565 to 590 lbs., 145.00 to 147.50 (147.20) fleshy; 12 head, 553 lbs., 136.50 unweaned; 89 head, 603 to 641 lbs., 142.00 t0 147.00 (144.28); 9 head, 615 lbs., 153.25 value added; 8 head, 685 lbs., 151.25; 11 head, 715 lbs., 141.00; 9 head, 704 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 100 head, 701 to 742 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (150.60) value added; 32 head, 753 to 788 lbs., 139.50 to 143.00 (140.66); 30 head, 753 to 755 lbs., 148.50 to 153.50 (149.31) value added; 76 head, 816 to 830 lbs., 134.85 to 141.50 (137.79); 90 head, 850 to 855 lbs., 136.50 to 141.50 (140.15); 197 head, 850 to 890 lbs., 142.00 to 145.50 (143.61) value added; 148 head, 901 to 846 lbs., 130.10 to 137.00 (131.50); 162 head, 920 to 940 lbs., 140.50 to 142.00 (141.34) value added; 62 head, 951 to 990 lbs., 134.50 to 136.35 (136.06). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 9 head, 265 lbs., 410.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 590 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 651 lbs., 138.00. Large frame 1 13 head, 1004 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 338 to 347 lbs., 151.50 to 168.00 (155.54); 20 head, 318 lbs., 190.00 value added; 29 head, 369 to 398 lbs., 155.00 to 158.00 (155.58); 5 head, 382 lbs., 167.00 value added; 6 head, 447 lbs., 149.00; 46 head, 462 to 499 lbs., 143.50 to 147.00 (145.41); 32 head, 450 lbs., 152.00 value added; 201 head, 525 to 536 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (142.47); 67 head, 504 to 540 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (134.30) unweaned; 8 head, 515 lbs., 153.00 value added; 52 head, 584 to 598 lbs., 129.85 to 136.00 (131.06); 35 head 603 to 611 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (130.15); 13 head, 602 lbs., 12900 unweaned; 7 head, 643 lbs., 142.50 value added; 9 head, 657 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 14 head, 715 to 740 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (130.45); 86 head, 776 to 797 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.90); 53 head, 871 lbs., 122.50; 3 head, 915 lbs., 130.50. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 8 head, 217 lbs., 160.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 626 lbs., 129.50; 7 head, 675 lbs., 100.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 1085 to 1715 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (61.85) average dressing; 17 head, 1320 to 1880 lbs., 66.00 to 69.79 (67.91) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 36 head, 946 to 1525 lbs., 58.50 to 59.50 (56.86) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 32 head, 1078 to 1215 lbs., 44.00 to 51.00 (49.78) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1850 to 2365 lbs., 79.50 to 82.50 (80.69) average; 7 head, 1825 to 2140 lbs., 83.00 to 84.50 (83.73) high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1380 lbs., 850.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1217 lbs., 850.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1267 lbs., 940.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1232 to 1278 lbs., 1075.00 to 1100.00 (1083.13); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1140 to 1265 lbs., 760.00 to 910.00 (806.79); over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 760.00; over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1290 lbs., 885.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1101 to 1250 lbs., 685.00 to 735.00 (706.54); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1178 lbs., 825.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 8 head, 950 to 1000 lbs., 975.00 to 1100.00 (1084.38); 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1300 lbs., 975.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1000 lbs., 1175.00. Medium and large frame 1 with over 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 1300 lbs., 1150.00.
