Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,456 head of cattle selling on Sept. 2, compared to 1,562 head on Aug. 26 and 1,963 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers weighing 700 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower. There was no comparison on feeder steers and heifers weighing under 700 pounds; however, a higher market was noted on weaned calves. The demand was good to moderate. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $6 higher. The slaughter bulls were steady on a light test. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 67% steers, 32% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 97% cows and 3% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 69% bred cows and 31% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 374 lbs., 169.00; 6 head, 426 lbs., 182.00; 11 head, 421 to 435 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.66) unweaned; 38 head, 458 to 472 lbs., 162.00 to 175.00 (166.87); 19 head, 498 lbs., 154.00 fleshy; 6 head, 478 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 26 head, 502 to 544 lbs., 157.00 to 160.50 (158.88); 27 head, 607 to 630 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.60); 11 head, 745 lbs., 140.75; 12 head, 741 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 131 head, 761 to 788 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (139.67); 71 head, 815 to 846 lbs., 128.50 to 136.00 (133.59); 115 head, 861 lbs., 134.75; 166 head, 916 to 920 lbs., 122.50 to 124.35 (123.41).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 377 lbs., 163.00; 21 head, 426 to 430 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (148.45); 11 head, 441 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 23 head, 455 to 479 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (141.38); 8 head, 526 lbs., 136.50; 8 head, 506 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 17 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (131.69); 16 head, 622 to 645 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (129.89); 84 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 128.50 to 136.00 (133.37); 34 head, 728 to 746 lbs., 131.00 to 131.50 (131.21); 22 head, 740 lbs., 123.50 fleshy; 5 head, 755 lbs., 127.50 fleshy; 16 head, 769 lbs., 135.25 value added; 7 head, 820 lbs., 122.50 fleshy; 15 head, 814 lbs., 134.50 value added; 11 head, 978 lbs., 103.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 714 lbs., 115.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 107 head, 1005 to 1820 lbs., 62.00 to 68.50 (65.01) average dressing; 18 head, 1035 to 1680 lbs., 69.00 to 74.00 (70.34) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 26 head, 946 to 1330 lbs., 55.50 to 60.50 (58.65) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 1072 to 1215 lbs., 45.00 to 54.00 (50.87) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1465 to 1905 lbs., 78.50 to 87.00 (83.30) average; 3 head, 1625 to 1905 lbs., 89.00 to 91.50 (90.27) high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 11 head, 1272 to 1562 lbs., 810.00 to 1010.00 (860.75).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1, with less than 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1200 lbs., 935.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.