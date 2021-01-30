Winter Livestock, Dodge City, reported receipts of 3,780 head of cattle selling on Jan. 20, compared to 4,553 head on Jan. 13 and 3,227 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 800 to 950 pounds were selling $2 higher. The steer calves weighing 400 to 450 pounds were selling $3 higher. The steers weighing 450 to 575 pounds were selling $3 to $4 lower. The steers weighing 575 to 800 pounds were steady. The feeder heifers weighing 700 to 850 pounds were steady. The heifer calves weighing 300 to 500 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower. The heifers weighing 500 to 700 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. The fancy cattle were selling at a $5 premium. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $5 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $3 higher. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 42% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 68% bred cows, 5% were bred heifers and 28% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 290 lbs., 192.50; 1 head, 315 lbs., 185.00; 3 head, 370 to 387 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (176.77); 3 head, 378 lbs., 192.00 fancy; 18 head, 411 to 438 lbs., 168.00 to 179.00 (174.74); 8 head, 421 lbs., 200.00 fancy; 2 head, 442 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 4 head, 456 lbs., 188.00; 26 head, 486 lbs., 178.00 fancy; 59 head, 513 to 521 lbs., 163.00 to 171.00 (167.28); 104 head, 517 lbs., 180.75 fancy; 53 head, 516 lbs., 158.00 fleshy; 33 head, 550 to 578 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (152.54); 32 head, 570 lbs., 166.00 fancy; 23 head, 595 lbs., 146.00 fleshy; 303 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 141.50 to 152.00 (148.66); 81 head, 615 lbs., 153.00 fancy; 165 head, 665 to 684 lbs., 139.00 to 144.75 (141.78); 123 head, 667 to 696 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.36) fancy; 171 head, 713 to 741 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.76); 45 head, 719 lbs., 142.00 fancy; 315 head, 766 to 791 lbs., 130.35 to 140.00 (132.35); 59 head, 802 to 843 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (135.79); 75 head, 820 lbs., 141.35 fancy; 21 head, 824 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 6 head, 910 to 942 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (122.07). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 489 lbs., 166.00; 6 head, 544 lbs., 141.50; 15 head, 606 to 619 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (142.36); 9 head, 673 lbs., 125.00; 59 head, 775 to 793 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.98).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 325 to 332 lbs., 158.00 to 159.00 (158.75); 25 head, 422 to 436 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.29); 23 head, 447 lbs., 157.00 fancy; 9 head, 443 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 68 head, 458 to 495 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (143.79); 6 head, 461 lbs., 159.00 fancy; 36 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 137.00 to 144.50 (139.39); 197 head, 562 to 580 lbs., 136.50 to 142.00 (138.21); 134 head, 566 to 567 lbs., 141.50 to 141.85 (141.67) fancy; 72 head, 564 to 594 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (130.16) fleshy; 153 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 131.00 to 136.75 (135.88); 20 head, 625 lbs., 124.50 fleshy; 163 head, 665 to 692 lbs., 121.00 to 130.75 (127.94); 2 head, 687 lbs., 119.50 fleshy; 27 head, 703 to 723 lbs., 121.50 to 129.00 (123.00); 289 head, 756 to 795 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (124.87); 12 head, 815 to 828 lbs., 120.00 to 122.50 (121.68); 5 head, 987 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 1 head, 215 lbs., 350.00; 4 head, 262 lbs., 410.00.
Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 316 lbs., 151.00; 10 head, 421 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 481 lbs., 138.00; 3 head, 523 lbs., 119.00; 20 head, 593 lbs., 121.50; 7 head, 638 lbs., 120.75; 10 head, 701 lbs., 112.00; 3 head, 791 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 779 lbs., 112.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 46 head, 1083 to 1840 lbs., 51.00 to 57.00 (53.88) average dressing; 8 head, 1280 to 1590 lbs., 58.50 to 60.00 (58.73) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 130 head, 1033 to 1809 lbs., 43.00 to 50.00 (45.47) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 6 head, 1015 to 1270 lbs., 39.00 to 41.00 (39.30) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 9 head, 1121 to 2465 lbs., 73.00 to 81.00 (75.60) average; 3 head, 1850 to 2115 lbs., 83.00 to 86.50 (84.25) high; 8 head, 1290 to 1710 lbs., 65.00 to 68.50 (66.54) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1400 lbs., 885.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1010 to 1115 lbs., 825.00 to 835.00 (829.75); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1410 lbs., 825.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1202 lbs., 950.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 16 head, 1135 to 1605 lbs., 700.00 to 1075.00 (931.66); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 14 head, 1200 to 1585 lbs., 785.00 to 1100.00 (898.02); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 1134 lbs., 660.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 57 head, 1100 to 1585 lbs., 625.00 to 1075.00 (859.31). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 920 lbs., 825.00; under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 920 lbs., 900.00
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1100 lbs., 1150.00; over 5 years old, open, 3 head, 1300 lbs., 925.00. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 1025.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1200 lbs., 1350.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 1200 lbs., 1500.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 1200 lbs., 1275.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1300 lbs., 1025.00; over 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1200 lbs., 775.00.
