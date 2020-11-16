Winter Livestock, Dodge City, reported receipts of 3,464 head of cattle selling on Nov. 4, compared to 643 head on Oct. 28 and 4,743 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week’s limited numbers with feeder steers weighing 600 to 950 pounds were selling $5 to $11 higher. The feeder steers and heifers weighing 300 to 600 pounds were selling $12 to $15 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 600 to 925 pounds were selling $6 to $12 higher. The demand was good. The Breaker cows were selling $2 to $3 lower. The Boner and Lean cows were steady to $1 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 to $4 higher. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 50% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 93% bred cows and 7% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 305 lbs., 188.00; 13 head, 351 lbs., 183.00; 34 head, 405 to 444 lbs., 157.50 to 171.00 (167.02); 13 head, 449 lbs., 152.00 fleshy; 12 head, 406 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 23 head, 481 lbs., 167.00; 32 head, 455 to 457 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (155.56) unweaned; 88 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 148.00 to 159.50 (156.36); 13 head, 525 lbs., 147.00 fleshy; 61 head, 527 to 549 lbs., 144.00 to 147.50 (145.40) unweaned; 138 head, 566 to 599 lbs., 140.00 to 151.50 (146.02); 40 head, 570 to 577 lbs., 137.50 to 139.00 (137.72) unweaned; 116 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 132.50 to 139.50 (137.50); 60 head, 625 lbs., 145.50 fancy; 11 head, 612 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 19 head, 641 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 98 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (135.48); 16 head, 699 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 68 head, 707 to 749 lbs., 129.25 to 136.00 (132.30); 90 head, 758 to 793 lbs., 136.50 to 138.25 (137.08); 17 head, 755 to 793 lbs., 125.50 fleshy; 5 head, 833 lbs., 126.50; 17 head, 806 to 849 lbs., 121.00 to 124.25 (122.57) fleshy; 53 head, 880 to 895 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.85); 62 head, 949 lbs., 137.50; 171 head, 913 to 927 lbs., 144.75 to 146.25 (145.45) fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 730 lbs., 107.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 1017 lbs., 103.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 355 to 364 lbs., 165.00; 11 head, 439 to 440 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (143.64); 9 head, 414 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 63 8head, 486 lbs., 146.00; 49 head, 454 to 489 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.81) unweaned; 41 head, 502 to 525 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.42); 4 head, 508 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 120 head, 570 to 598 lbs., 126.50 to 133.50 (131.40); 14 head, 582 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 32 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.24); 32 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 125.50 to 127.00 (125.74) unweaned; 80 head, 658 to 688 lbs., 126.50 to 131.50 (128.35); 18 head, 682 to 685 lbs., 120.00 to 122.50 (121.39) fleshy; 41 head, 653 to 682 lbs., 119.50 to 121.00 (120.50) unweaned; 114 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 128.00 to 132.35 (130.61); 75 head, 716 lbs., 139.25 fancy; 21 head, 708 to 742 lbs., 118.50 to 121.85 (120.38) fleshy; 307 head, 752 to 796 lbs., 125.50 to 131.85 (128.19); 32 head, 756 lbs., 137.25 replacement; 147 head, 811 to 815 lbs., 125.25 to 127.75 (126.61); 16 head, 812 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 30 head, 884 to 896 lbs., 114.25 to 119.50 (118.62); 11 head, 924 lbs., 114.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 745 lbs., 111.00. Large frame 1, 10 head, 1021 lbs., 104.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 483 lbs., 136.00; 6 head, 550 lbs., 139.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 485 lbs., 127.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 39 head, 1050 to 1815 lbs., 57.00 to 61.00 (58.42) average dressing; 6 head, 1440 to 1720 lbs., 64.50 to 69.00 (66.32) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 151 head, 175 to 1845 lbs., 48.00 to 56.50 (52.54) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 63 head, 1030 to 1550 lbs., 41.00 to 48.00 (45.65) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1810 to 2335 lbs., 70.00 to 77.50 (75.62) average; 3 head, 1630 to 2600 lbs., 81.00 to 84.50 (83.02) high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 1056 to 1175 lbs., 850.00 to 1185.00 (1113.92); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 14 head, 1075 to 1090 lbs., 860.00 to 1175.00 (1152.21); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 15 head, 1159 to 1331 lbs., 635.00 to 685.00 (660.06). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 977 to 1065 lbs., 875.00 to 975.00 (939.72).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.