Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,530 head of cattle selling on Nov. 11, compared to 3,464 head on Nov. 4 and 2,402 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $3 to $6 higher and yearling steers were selling steady to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $1 to $3 higher. The Breaker Utility cows were selling $2 higher and the Boner and Lean Utility cows were selling $1 to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $2 higher. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 53% steers and 47% were heifers; and 12% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 408 to 444 lbs., 165.00 to 182.00 (170.72); 13 head, 451 to 488 lbs., 172.50 to 175.00 (173.42); 59 head, 511 to 539 lbs., 161.50 to 179.00 (168.82); 56 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (156.04); 6 head, 562 lbs., 175.00 fancy; 7 head, 573 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 61 head, 638 to 647 lbs., 143.00 to 150.50 (148.19); 147 head, 656 to 686 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (144.03); 11 head, 686 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 49 head, 702 to 727 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (131.65); 6 head, 701 lbs., 143.00 fancy; 97 head, 777 to 778 lbs., 139.10 to 146.25 (141.83); 66 head, 803 to 834 lbs., 125.85 to 138.00 (129.76); 257 head, 874 to 888 lbs., 127.50 to 139.75 (135.72). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 510 lbs., 143.00; 20 head, 627 to 630 lbs., 133.50 to 138.00 (134.85); 12 head, 653 lbs., 127.00; 24 head, 704 to 729 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (127.24); 26 head, 750 to 762 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.74). Large frame 1, 12 head, 1096 lbs., 121.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 366 lbs., 152.00; 6 head, 359 lbs., 177.50 fancy; 32 head, 416 to 429 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (149.45); 16 head, 455 to 459 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (146.50); 53 head, 514 to 538 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (142.24); 6 head, 532 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 34 head, 551 to 566 lbs., 138.00 to 142.25 (141.23); 4 head, 573 lbs., 137.50 unweaned; 174 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 131.75 to 143.00 (136.79); 12 head, 629 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 40 head, 653 to 689 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (130.14); 239 head, 719 to 736 lbs., 129.00 to 137.60 (135.16); 13 head, 751 to 768 lbs., 128.50 to 133.00 (131.25); 81 head, 822 to 834 lbs., 124.50 to 132.00 (130.31); 15 head, 909 to 922 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.40); 5 head, 982 lbs., 116.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 531 lbs., 130.25; 37 head, 572 to 599 lbs., 127.00 to 129.50 (128.68); 24 head, 630 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 124.25 (122.91); 35 head, 676 to 690 lbs., 118.00 to 123.50 (120.49).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 61 head, 1265 to 1665 lbs., 59.00 to 67.00 (62.99) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 59 head, 952 to 1795 lbs., 47.00 to 57.00 (50.76) average; 24 head, 1259 to 1350 lbs., 58.50 to 63.50 (61.44) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 92 head, 920 to 1780 lbs., 37.00 to 47.00 (43.60) average; 9 head, 900 to 1490 lbs., 28.00 to 36.00 (32.91) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 16 head, 1640 to 2380 lbs., 71.00 to 81.50 (77.26) average; 1 head, 1975 lbs., 85.00 high; 7 head, 1535 to 2305 lbs., 59.00 to 67.50 (64.72) low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.