Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,119 head of cattle selling on Nov. 18, compared to 2,530 head on Nov. 11 and 3,846 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, there was no recent comparison on feeder steers weighing under 500 pounds; however, a higher market was noted. The feeder steers weighing 500 to 700 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower. The steers weighing 700 to 800 pounds were unevenly steady. The feeder steers weighing 800 to 900 pounds were selling $1 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 300 to 600 pounds were unevenly steady. The feeder heifers weighing 600 to 775 pounds were selling $5 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 775 to 900 pounds were selling $1 higher. The demand was good. The Breaker cows were selling $4 lower. The Boner and Lean cows were steady. The slaughter bulls were selling $10 lower. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 44% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and 11% was replacement cattle with 75% bred cows, 22% were bred heifers and 2% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 287 lbs., 216.00; 7 head, 300 to 325 lbs., 190.00 to 197.00 (193.02); 14 head, 350 to 391 lbs., 183.00 to 210.00 (195.81); 16 head, 403 to 442 lbs., 179.00 to 182.00 (180.60); 28 head, 457 to 477 lbs., 170.00 to 184.00 (176.86); 26 head, 484 lbs., 154.00 full; 23 head, 454 to 499 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (164.83) unweaned; 19 head, 501 to 535 lbs., 156.00 to 162.00 (160.75); 41 head, 502 to 514 lbs., 170.00 to 174.00 (171.93) fancy; 157 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 156.00 to 164.00 (159.06); 15 head, 555 to 575 lbs., 148.00 to 151.00 (149.17) fleshy; 10 head, 588 lbs., 146.00 full; 12 head, 562 to 589 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (139.00) unweaned; 149 head, 612 to 644 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (145.05); 93 head, 608 to 636 lbs., 157.75 to 160.00 (158.24) fancy; 82 head, 632 to 644 lbs., 140.50 to 148.25 (147.77) fleshy; 34 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (135.97) unweaned; 73 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (136.07); 20 head, 682 lbs., 145.00 fancy; 10 head, 692 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 11 head, 659 to 682 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.15) unweaned; 134 head, 704 to 748 lbs., 131.00 to 136.25 (134.31); 36 head, 723 to 740 lbs., 125.75 to 126.00 (125.80) fleshy; 176 head, 759 to 792 lbs., 137.25 to 141.75 (139.30); 13 head, 751 lbs., 124.50 fleshy; 8 head, 756 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 43 head, 812 to 847 lbs., 133.00 to 140.75 (138.83); 26 head, 829 lbs., 119.50 fleshy; 63 head, 863 lbs., 137.50; 15 head, 885 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 55 head, 914 lbs., 136.85. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 541 lbs., 128.00; 11 head, 560 lbs., 123.00; 22 head, 693 lbs., 117.00; 3 head, 720 lbs., 111.00; 3 head, 770 lbs., 121.35; 18 head, 821 lbs., 118.10; 25 head, 942 lbs., 115.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 265 to 292 lbs., 171.00 to 182.50 (177.24); 6 head, 317 to 343 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (157.84); 23 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 159.00 to 166.00 (161.91); 17 head, 425 to 445 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (147.20); 6 head, 440 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 58 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 138.00 to 148.50 (141.87); 124 head, 512 to 549 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (143.14); 5 head, 514 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 101 head, 582 to 599 lbs., 128.00 to 136.75 (134.88); 106 head, 566 to 587 lbs., 145.10 to 148.00 (145.79) fancy; 5 head, 570 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 58 head, 616 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 135.50 (128.46); 14 head, 645 lbs., 136.50 fancy; 10 head, 608 to 646 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (123.93) fleshy; 12 head, 637 lbs., 102.50 unweaned; 206 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (126.69); 48 head, 657 to 673 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.68) unweaned; 141 head, 702 to 738 lbs., 125.00 to 133.50 (129.63); 39 head, 775 to 791 lbs., 125.00 to 133.35 (132.48); 79 head, 815 to 835 lbs., 131.75 to 135.00 (132.03); 98 head, 854 to 887 lbs., 129.50 to 130.35 (130.12). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 383 lbs., 121.00; 16 head, 507 lbs., 118.50; 6 head, 569 lbs., 113.00; 34 head, 613 to 624 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.76); 7 head, 683 lbs., 103.00. Large frame 1, 9 head, 1158 lbs., 101.50 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 535 lbs., 143.00; 8 head, 560 to 582 lbs., 135.50 to 140.00 (137.79); 29 head, 715 to 724 lbs., 119.00; 13 head, 840 lbs., 92.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 775 lbs., 105.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 100 head, 1017 to 1920 lbs., 54.00 to 64.00 (57.87) average dressing; 6 head, 1120 to 1300 lbs., 65.00 to 73.00 (68.66) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 204 head, 1060 to 1580 lbs., 46.00 to 54.00 (49.94) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 54 head, 1015 to 1495 lbs., 37.00 to 49.00 (42.75) average; 6 head, 1015 to 1560 lbs., 35.00 to 37.00 (35.66) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1360 to 1940 lbs., 63.00 to 71.00 (66.55) average; 7 head, 1790 to 2300 lbs., 75.00 to 77.00 (75.54) high; 10 head, 1330 to 1850 lbs., 51.00 to 61.00 (55.90) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 18 head, 1360 to 1396 lbs., 1075.00 to 1500.00 (1378.78); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 18 head, 1287 to 1483 lbs., 775.00 to 1050.00 (869.61); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 37 head, 1120 to 1503 lbs., 1150.00 to 1300.00 (1212.11); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1277 lbs., 1300.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 12 head, 1226 to 1456 lbs., 635.00 to 800.00 (748.87); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 140 head, 1160 to 1569 lbs., 660.00 to 1575.00 (1151.29); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1465 lbs., 900.00; over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 1352 1352 660.00 660.00 over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 84 head, 1206 to 1472 lbs., 675.00 to 950.00 (812.68); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1227 to 1300 lbs., 735.00 to 850.00 (759.08). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 95 head, 845 to 1475 lbs., 760.00 to 1650.00 (1478.98); under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1260 lbs., 875.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per head/estimated weight, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 610.00. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 1100.00. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 8 head, 1400 lbs., 1175.00.
