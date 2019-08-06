Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported 2,292 head of cattle selling on July 24, compared to 386 head the previous week and 1,012 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were not enough in comparable weights for a market test due to short numbers last week. A good run of green 850- to 1000-pound steers were offered this sale day. There were not enough feeder heifers of comparable weights for a market test. The calves had limited offerings and there was no comparable weights for an accurate market trend. The slaughter cows were selling $4 to $7 higher. The bulls were selling $2 to $3 higher. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to mostly attractive. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 88% steers, 9% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 96%.
No sale is planned July 31 as the King of The Ring Auctioneer Contest will be Aug. 3.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 471 lbs., 166.00; 12 head, 523 to 530 lbs., 162.00 to 167.00 (164.07): 28 head, 607 to 625 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (144.96); 99 head, 723 to 744 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (144.38); 23 head, 750 to 766 lbs., 139.50 to 140.00 (139.65); 53 head, 843 lbs., 133.85; 577 head, 850 to 898 lbs., 128.25 to 140.60 (136.69); 125 head, 913 to 933 lbs., 127.50 to 134.00 (130.53): 526 head, 954 to 995 lbs., 122.50 to 135.25 (133.53); 133 head, 1012 to 1013 lbs., 122.25 to 127.50 (123.83). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 42 head, 827 lbs., 133.00; 17 head, 875 lbs., 129.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 405 lbs., 157.00; 3 head, 450 lbs., 149.00; 13 head, 540 to 549 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.54); 17 head, 561 lbs., 137.00; 42 head, 603 to 633 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.82); 13 head, 693 lbs., 130.00; 12 head, 731 lbs., 132.25; 27 head, 785 lbs., 125.50; 20 head, 855 to 865 lbs., 118.75 to 121.00 (119.20): 6 head, 913 lbs., 116.25; 6 head, 965 lbs., 115.75; 4 head, 1002 lbs., 104.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 331 lbs., 160.00; 9 head, 453 to 476 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (151.97); 17 head, 654 lbs., 130.50; 36 head, 780 lbs., 117.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 46 head, 1217 to 1925 lbs., 73.00 to 83.75 (81.39) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 23 head, 1055 to 1355 lbs., 59.50 to 70.00 (63.59) average; 31 head, 1193 to 1560 lbs., 68.00 to 76.50 (72.18) high; 12 head, 760 to 1207 lbs., 48.00 to 58.00 (54.26) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 12 head, 1280 to 1540 lbs., 77.00 to 86.00 (81.27) average; 8 head, 1740 to 2045 lbs., 86.00 to 93.50 (89.67) high; 1 head, 1490 lbs., 69.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 11 head, 1267 lbs., 1325.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1387 lbs., 1300.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 52 head, 1428 to 1503 lbs., 1185.00 to 1235.00 (1213.14).
