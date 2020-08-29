Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,562 head of cattle selling on Aug. 26, compared to 1,782 head on Aug. 19 and 1,678 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
The feeder steers weighing 700 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower. There was no recent price comparison on heifers weighing 600 to 900 pounds; however, a higher undertone was noted on a light test. There was a light test on steers and heifers weighing under 600 pounds; however, a lower undertone was noted. The demand was moderate to good. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $3 lower. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 71% steers, 27% were heifers and 2% were bulls; and 10% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 403 to 418 lbs., 173.00 to 176.50 (174.39); 6 head, 400 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 5 head, 469 lbs., 169.00; 5 head, 493 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 36 head, 511 lbs., 161.00; 12 head, 559 lbs., 161.50; 16 head, 664 lbs., 160.50; 17 head, 681 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 5 head, 736 lbs., 143.00; 80 head, 762 to 789 lbs., 139.00 to 143.75 (141.56); 341 head, 812 to 848 lbs., 134.75 to 141.85 (138.16); 34 head, 822 lbs., 140.50 value added; 58 head, 898 lbs., 134.75; 46 head, 912 lbs., 132.00; 143 head, 900 to 909 lbs., 137.25 to 137.60 (137.48) value added.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 305 lbs., 160.00; 7 head, 385 lbs., 158.00; 14 head, 415 lbs., 155.00; 40 head, 490 lbs., 144.00; 7 head, 524 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 11 head, 615 lbs., 135.50 unweaned; 23 head, 683 lbs., 142.60; 28 head, 688 lbs., 141.00 spayed; 22 head, 714 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 35 head, 762 to 789 lbs., 128.00 to 132.50 (131.27); 26 head, 756 lbs., 136.75 spayed; 78 head, 831 to 844 lbs., 124.75 to 128.25 (125.43); 16 head, 973 lbs., 107.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 447 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 12 head, 671 lbs., 109.50 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 1028 to 1820 lbs., 59.50 to 63.50 (61.42) average dressing; 9 head, 1116 to 1475 lbs., 64.00 to 66.50 (64.49) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 60 head, 970 to 1525 lbs., 51.00 to 57.50 (53.93) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 15 head, 978 to 1094 lbs., 38.50 to 46.00 (42.71) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 17 head, 1176 to 1915 lbs., 73.50 to 87.00 (82.07) average; 3 head, 2005 to 2110 lbs., 90.00 to 93.50 (91.49) high.
