Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,553 head of cattle selling on Jan. 13, compared to 6,498 head on Jan. 6 and 4,353 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 400 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower. The heifer calves weighing 400 to 500 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 500 to 950 pounds were selling $3 to $7 lower. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were steady. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $2 lower. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 46% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 60% bred cows and 40% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 360 to 396 lbs., 189.00 to 189.50 (189.08); 37 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 164.00 to 172.00 (171.67); 13 head, 401 to 437 lbs., 180.00 to 189.00 (181.99) fancy; 36 head, 457 to 492 lbs., 184.00 to 186.00 (184.70); 61 head, 485 to 499 lbs., 192.00 to 196.00 (193.42) fancy; 8 head, 496 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 29 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (167.39); 16 head, 511 to 526 lbs., 180.00 to 187.00 (185.72) fancy; 255 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (156.46); 35 head, 562 to 593 lbs., 165.00 to 169.50 (166.36) fancy; 18 head, 598 lbs., 144.50 fleshy; 18 head, 568 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 103 head, 620 to 639 lbs., 145.50 to 152.00 (147.36); 42 head, 605 lbs., 166.00 fancy; 2 head, 642 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 304 head, 661 to 686 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (139.02); 83 head, 661 to 677 lbs., 146.75 to 147.00 (146.82) fancy; 301 head, 708 to 749 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (136.29); 9 head, 719 lbs., 128.50 fleshy; 130 head, 755 to 799 lbs., 126.50 to 134.00 (129.43); 456 head, 812 to 848 lbs., 125.50 to 133.00 (130.48); 19 head, 867 to 869 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.16); 9 head, 921 to 930 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.33); 96 head, 951 to 968 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (122.14). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 592 lbs., 133.00; 7 head, 635 lbs., 125.50; 2 head, 655 lbs., 128.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 1014 lbs., 117.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 225 lbs., 210.00; 5 head, 348 lbs., 181.00; 6 head, 370 to 399 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (154.53); 7 head, 357 to 382 lbs., 166.00 to 171.00 (169.50) fancy; 34 head, 401 to 439 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (150.26); 49 head, 405 to 426 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (159.24) fancy; 30 head, 445 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 68 head, 468 to 494 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (149.15); 35 head, 451 to 460 lbs., 156.00 to 157.50 (156.72) fancy; 14 head, 481 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 84 head, 510 to 542 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (133.18); 81 head, 518 to 520 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (147.50) fancy; 62 head, 540 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 43 head, 531 lbs., 124.50 unweaned; 207 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 134.50 (130.95); 61 head, 563 lbs., 138.00 fancy; 13 head, 588 lbs., 122.50 to 127.00 (124.58) unweaned; 183 head, 609 to 642 lbs., 124.00 to 128.25 (126.43); 4 head, 636 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 354 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 123.00 to 131.25 (128.71); 181 head, 710 to 739 lbs., 121.00 to 127.50 (123.12); 16 head, 716 to 719 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.50) fleshy; 149 head, 752 to 795 lbs., 120.50 to 126.00 (124.47); 3 head, 751 lbs., 121.50 fleshy; 12 head, 753 lbs., 119.50 unweaned; 20 head, 805 to 816 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (117.45); 6 head, 902 lbs., 108.00; 11 head, 953 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 24 head, 529 to 546 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (120.29); 3 head, 556 lbs., 120.00; 3 head, 620 lbs., 124.00; 12 head, 712 lbs., 120.50; 6 head, 790 lbs., 118.00. Large frame 1, 4 head, 1005 lbs., 107.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 530 lbs., 108.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 589 lbs., 133.00; 1 head, 630 lbs., 123.00; 1 head, 684 lbs., 123.00; 3 head, 728 lbs., 116.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80% per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 1050 to 1740 lbs., 55.00 to 56.50 (55.47) average dressing; 14 head, 1215 to 1870 lbs., 57.00 to 63.00 (58.17) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 89 head, 1035 to 1930 lbs., 48.00 to 54.50 (51.32) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 58 head, 1000 to 1500 lbs., 39.00 to 47.50 (44.63) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 9 head, 1295 to 2215 lbs., 70.00 to 77.50 (74.22) average; 6 head, 1900 to 2185 lbs., 78.00 to 84.00 (81.29) high; 6 head, 1310 to 1855 lbs., 60.00 to 68.00 (64.10) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 932 lbs., 975.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1345 to 1510 lbs., 725.00 to 810.00 (773.01); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1130 to 1455 lbs., 750.00 to 975.00 (876.64); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1515 lbs., 810.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1, under 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 975 to 1180 lbs., 800.00 to 960.00 (887.61); under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 920 to 935 lbs., 710.00 to 850.00 (794.54). Medium frame 1, under 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 775 lbs., 800.00.
