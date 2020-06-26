Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,817 head of cattle selling on June 17, compared to 1,658 head on June 10 and 1,268 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing over 800 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher. There was no recent price comparison on steers weighing under 800 pounds; however, a higher undertone was noted. The 750- to 800-pound feeder heifers were selling $5 to $6 higher. All other weights of heifers were selling on a sharply higher market on limited numbers. The steer and heifer calves were not well tested. The slaughter cows were selling $1 lower. The slaughter bulls were not well tested. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 39% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 94%. Because of harvest Winter Livestock will not have a sale on June 24 .
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 53 head, 619 to 632 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.80); 33 head, 682 to 685 lbs., 136.00 to 137.50 (136.68); 70 head, 738 lbs., 145.50; 113 head, 812 to 833 lbs., 126.00 to 130.50 (128.72); 85 head, 880 to 892 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (127.45); 316 head, 920 to 948 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.44); 103 head, 958 to 979 lbs., 114.50 to 122.60 (118.86). Medium and large frame frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 545 lbs., 141.00; 12 head, 593 lbs., 135.50; 9 head, 628 lbs., 131.50; 36 head, 941 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 358 lbs., 141.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 627 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 534 lbs., 134.00; 15 head, 575 to 582 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (137.31); 30 head, 626 to 639 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (134.62); 53 head, 655 to 691 lbs., 120.50 to 129.50 (125.44); 27 head, 682 lbs., 137.00 replacement; 48 head, 704 to 720 lbs., 121.50 to 126.25 (124.49); 328 head, 767 to 794 lbs., 117.50 to 123.00 (120.57); 19 head, 832 lbs., 115.00; 7 head, 866 lbs., 109.50; 8 head, 1033 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 448 lbs., 124.00; 12 head, 552 lbs., 123.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 474 lbs., 134.00; 23 head, 635 lbs., 120.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 1046 to 1805 lbs., 65.00 to 70.00 (67.06) average dressing; 2 head, 1150 to 1570 lbs., 60.50 to 62.50 (61.35) low. Boner, Boner, 80 to 85%, 77 head, 878 to 1835 lbs., 59.00 to 68.00 (63.09) average; 3 head, 1100 to 1295 lbs., 53.00 to 56.50 (55.46) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 21 head, 791 to 1312 lbs., 50.50 to 62.50 (56.79) average; 2 head, 1055 to 1165 lbs., 63.50 to 67.00 (65.34) high; 3 head, 1191 lbs., 42.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1620 to 1882 lbs., 89.00 to 92.00 (90.45) average; 1 head, 2050 lbs., 99.50 high; 2 head, 1125 lbs., 75.00 low.
