Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 2,450 head of cattle selling on Nov. 20, compared to 2,402 head on Nov. 13 and 3,892 head a year ago, according to the USDA to Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
The sale included 2,000 head of feeder cattle and 450 head of slaughter cattle compared to 2,091 head of feeder cattle, 240 head of slaughter cattle and 71 head of replacement cattle the prevous week. Compared to the previous week, there were not enough feeder steers of comparable weights for an accurate market test and a lower undertone was noted. The feeder heifers weighing 650 to 800 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher. It was too early to establish a calf market. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 higher. The bulls were steady to $2 higher using a limited test. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 49% steers and 51% were heifers; and 18% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 330 to 332 lbs., 177.50 to 181.00 (179.24) unweaned; 11 head, 355 lbs., 175.00 unweaned; 5 head, 418 lbs., 180.00; 15 head, 467 to 481 lbs., 164.50 to 167.00 (166.49); 13 head, 485 to 495 lbs., 151.00 to 155.50 (154.48) unweaned; 78 head, 503 to 535 lbs., 154.00 to 155.50 (154.86); 34 head, 529 to 543 lbs., 138.50 to 143.00 (139.58) unweaned; 31 head, 576 to 583 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (149.62); 88 head, 630 to 649 lbs., 142.00 to 153.50 (147.84); 29 head, 601 to 629 lbs., 139.75 to 142.50 (140.58) unweaned; 112 head, 652 to 674 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.34); 118 head, 705 to 726 lbs., 139.00 to 148.75 (144.52); 155 head, 772 to 777 lbs., 144.50 to 154.00 (151.22); 56 head, 850 to 890 lbs., 138.00 to 146.25 (142.56).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 297 lbs., 163.00 unweaned; 5 head, 375 lbs., 153.00 unweaned; 21 head, 418 to 420 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.43) unweaned; 4 head, 470 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 62 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 135.50 to 146.00 (140.54); 18 head, 534 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.22) unweaned; 28 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 136.50 to 138.50 (136.70); 257 head, 602 to 641 lbs., 132.50 to 140.75 (138.21); 7 head, 635 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 13 head, 637 lbs., 129.50 unweaned; 53 head, 650 to 665 lbs., 135.00 to 138.85 (138.02); 178 head, 705 to 739 lbs., 135.75 to 141.25 (139.31); 121 head, 768 to 784 lbs., 139.50 to 141.60 (140.55); 5 head, 853 lbs., 128.00; 7 head, 991 lbs., 121.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1995 lbs., 69.00 average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 108 head, 1140 to 1580 lbs., 47.00 to 55.75 (52.84) average; 40 head, 1208 to 1630 lbs., 54.00 to 58.50 (57.39) high; 114 head, 1016 to 1255 lbs., 40.00 to 46.00 (42.41) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 28 head, 1000 to 1145 lbs., 31.00 to 42.50 (38.76) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1665 to 2042 lbs., 71.50 to 79.50 (76.15) average; 1 head, 1995 lbs., 80.50 high; 3 1745 to 1930 1807 65.00 to 69.50 67.90 low.
