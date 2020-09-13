Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,857 head of cattle selling on Sept. 9, compared to 1,456 head on Sept. 2 and 3,816 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 500 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 600 to 800 pounds were selling $3 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower. There was no comparison on feeder heifers weighing over 800 pounds; however, a lower market was noted. The demand was good. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 47% steers and 53% was heifers; 2% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 93%
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 365 lbs., 183.00; 33 head, 518 to 543 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (161.13); 26 head, 565 to 591 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (153.74); 41 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.83); 62 head, 651 to 689 lbs., 144.00 to 147.85 (145.77); 23 head, 730 to 742 lbs., 141.00 to 142.25 (141.43); 111 head, 701 to 703 lbs., 146.50 to 147.50 (147.25) value added; 158 head, 772 to 786 lbs., 137.25 to 141.10 (139.80); 19 head, 792 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 381 head, 754 to 799 lbs., 143.00 to 148.50 (145.80) value added; 44 head, 806 to 842 lbs., 137.00 to 142.85 (140.53); 41 head, 826 lbs., 134.85 fleshy; 141 head, 863 to 884 lbs., 134.10 to 137.25 (135.73); 65 head, 850 lbs., 142.60 value added; 45 head, 913 to 920 lbs., 128.50 to 129.25 (128.87); 7 head, 962 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 797 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 378 lbs., 173.00; 9 head, 485 lbs., 136.50; 20 head, 520 to 548 lbs., 129.75 to 138.00 (133.77); 47 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 127.25 to 136.00 (131.18); 33 head, 638 to 643 lbs., 125.25 to 134.75 (128.45); 59 head, 659 lbs., 143.25 value added; 343 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 132.50 to 135.35 (134.25); 19 head, 739 lbs., 127.50 fleshy; 445 head, 751 to 767 lbs., 132.75 to 135.00 (134.11); 101 head, 813 to 825 lbs., 125.25 to 127.50 (126.09); 16 head, 835 lbs., 121.75 fleshy; 56 head, 828 lbs., 133.00 value added; 90 head, 855 lbs., 131.50; 68 head, 866 lbs., 123.25 fleshy; 46 head, 919 lbs., 119.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 689 lbs., 124.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 1140 to 1755 lbs., 62.00 to 67.00 (65.08) average dressing; 4 head, 1342 to 1440 lbs., 69.50 (69.50) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 10 head, 1066 to 1495 lbs., 55.00 to 61.50 (59.61) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 985 to 1210 lbs., 46.00 to 58.00 (50.13) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1435 to 2195 lbs., 83.00 to 87.50 (86.17) average; 3 head, 1780 to 2055 lbs., 88.00 to 91.00 (89.32) high.
