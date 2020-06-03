Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,173 head of feeder cattle selling on May 27, compared to 2,639 head on May 20 and 895 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing from 750 to 850 pounds were steady to $3 higher and those above 850 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower.
The feeder heifers weighing 650 to 700 pounds and those 850 to 900 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher and those from 750 to 800 pounds were steady to $1 lower. All other feeder heifers and steers were not enough of comparable weights for an accurate market trend. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $2 higher. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% were heifers; and 8% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 94%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 491 lbs., 159.00; 33 head, 531 to 546 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (156.58); 53 head, 623 to 643 lbs., 134.50 to 139.00 (136.84); 110 head, 655 to 686 lbs., 142.00 to 150.50 (147.87); 21 head, 743 lbs., 127.35; 262 head, 784 to 799 lbs., 126.50 to 131.25 (128.79); 281 head, 808 to 842 lbs., 122.00 to 129.10 (126.86); 123 head, 868 to 896 lbs., 119.50 to 121.50 (121.04); 90 head, 903 to 936 lbs., 116.85 to 122.00 (117.96); 27 head, 952 to 981 lbs., 105.75 to 110.25 (108.88).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 467 to 498 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (138.98); 20 head, 535 lbs., 137.00; 6 head, 574 lbs., 135.00; 133 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 137.25 to 140.50 (138.91); 110 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (126.88); 113 head, 706 to 749 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (118.25); 163 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 118.00 to 120.25 (118.91); 15 head, 811 to 833 lbs., 108.50 to 110.00 (109.51); 67 head, 858 to 867 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 629 lbs., 124.50; 17 head, 733 lbs., 111.50; 11 head, 834 lbs., 106.50; 6 head, 881 lbs., 105.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 1460 to 1748 lbs., 71.00 to 72.00 (71.47) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 63 head, 1060 to 1485 lbs., 63.00 to 71.00 (67.78) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 20 head, 955 to 1320 lbs., 52.00 to 63.00 (59.14) average; 4 head, 900 to 997 lbs., 39.00 to 46.00 (40.62) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1310 to 2050 lbs., 79.50 to 89.00 (86.23) average; 10 head, 1700 to 2245 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (96.30) high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.