Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 975 head of cattle selling on May 13, compared to 1,967 head on May 6 and 3,306 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were not enough of comparable weights for an accurate market trend; however, a higher undertone was noted. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter cows including Breaker utility were selling $1 to $2 higher. The Boning utility and Lean utility were steady. The slaughter bulls experienced a higher undertone. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 49% steers and 51% was heifers; 14% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% was bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 94%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 487 lbs., 158.00; 10 head, 541 lbs., 143.75; 15 head, 585 to 588 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (138.07); 16 head, 714 to 726 lbs., 130.60 to 133.00 (131.64); 111 head, 759 to 796 lbs., 120.75 to 126.50 (124.85); 100 head, 810 to 820 lbs., 121.25 to 126.85 (124.79); 13 head, 878 lbs., 115.50; 48 head, 927 lbs., 113.00. Large frame 1, 32 head, 952 to 984 lbs., 111.50 to 112.50 (112.35).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 458 to 478 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.96); 5 head, 585 lbs., 127.00; 13 head, 617 to 638 lbs., 121.00 to 127.50 (125.15); 14 head, 670 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (122.14); 71 head, 724 to 747 lbs., 119.00 to 120.10 (119.19); 29 head, 756 to 795 lbs., 109.00 to 115.00 (112.07); 207 head, 800 to 844 lbs., 107.75 to 113.50 (110.19); 26 head, 905 to 940 lbs., 103.00 to 106.25 (104.72).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 29 head, 1435 to 1880 lbs., 66.00 to 72.00 (70.06) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 65 head, 1035 to 1485 lbs., 60.00 to 71.00 (67.45) average Lean, 85 to 90%, 16 head, 945 to 1295 lbs., 50.00 to 59.00 (56.62) average; 4 head, 865 to 1040 lbs., 31.00 to 43.00 (39.22) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1485 to 1610 lbs., 85.00 to 86.00 (85.48) average; 5 head, 1800 to 2400 lbs., 92.00 to 101.50 (96.26) high; 3 head, 1090 to 1525 lbs., 59.00 to 64.00 (61.10) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1315 lbs., 860.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1253 to 1488 lbs., 975.00 to 1100.00 (1042.99); over 8 years old, 1st to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1280 to 1430 lbs., 875.00 to 950.00 (909.16).
