Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,889 head of cattle selling on Dec. 2, compared to 4,119 head two weeks ago and 3,448 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to two weeks ago, feeder steers weighing 600 to 850 pounds were selling steady. The feeder steers weighing 850 to 1,000 pounds were selling $3 to $4 lower. The steer calves were weighing 450 to 600 pounds were selling sold $3 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 725 to 900 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower. The heifer calves weighing 400 to 725 pounds were selling steady. The demand was moderate. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $3 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 to $5 higher. The supply included 75% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 45% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 12% was replacement cattle with 28% bred cows, 72% were bred heifers and 1% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 418 to 428 lbs., 190.00 to 200.00 (192.68); 12 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 177.00 to 186.00; 10 head, 492 lbs., 156.00 fleshy; 35 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (163.80); 47 head, 566 to 595 lbs., 158.50 to 162.00 (159.58); 13 head, 556 lbs., 171.00 fancy; 35 head, 609 to 648 lbs., 142.00 to 148.50 (145.60); 15 head, 629 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 32 head, 665 to 691 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (140.22); 31 head, 729 to 735 lbs., 131.50 to 136.25 (133.02); 103 head, 760 to 767 lbs., 142.00 to 142.50 (142.25); 68 head, 812 to 819 lbs., 137.50 to 139.75 (139.22); 16 head, 805 lbs., 129.10 fleshy; 51 head, 873 to 879 lbs., 132.50 to 133.00 (132.72); 15 head, 862 lbs., 126.50 fleshy; 242 head, 902 to 931 lbs., 131.00 to 134.50 (133.76); 55 head, 902 lbs., 143.25 fancy; 71 head, 969 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 402 lbs., 149.00; 9 head, 512 lbs., 155.00; 16 head, 564 lbs., 129.00; 9 head, 641 lbs., 133.00; 6 head, 661 lbs., 131.00. Large frame 1, 23 head, 1089 lbs., 124.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 375 to 386 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.80); 11 head, 417 to 441 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.38); 33 head, 458 to 497 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.11); 6 head, 529 lbs., 148.00; 10 head, 517 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 58 head, 551 to 588 lbs., 133.00 to 138.50 (137.15); 29 head, 551 lbs., 150.00 replacement; 23 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.77); 151 head, 609 to 622 lbs., 140.55 fancy; 17 head, 628 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 57 head, 654 to 695 lbs., 125.50 to 132.35 (128.52); 9 head, 670 to 673 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (120.34) unweaned; 74 head, 718 to 740 lbs., 133.75 to 135.00 (133.91); 69 head, 713 lbs., 138.00 fancy; 24 head, 752 to 778 lbs., 128.00 to 129.75 (129.46); 128 head, 808 to 836 lbs., 129.25 to 132.25 (130.07); 41 head, 850 to 880 lbs., 125.00 to 130.75 (129.45); 18 head, 903 to 917 lbs., 125.50 to 126.00 (125.61); 7 head, 991 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 792 lbs., 122.50; 5 head, 807 lbs., 115.50. Large frame 1, 9 head, 1034 lbs., 115.50; 10 head, 1124 lbs., 110.50. Medium frame 1, 18 head, 650 to 659 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.86).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 345 lbs., 189.00; 8 head, 491 lbs., 159.00; 6 head, 546 lbs., 141.00; 15 head, 537 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 45 head, 639 to 648 lbs., 126.00; 6 head, 712 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 604 lbs., 119.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 111v head, 1015 to 1825 lbs., 57.00 to 67.00 (62.67) average dressing; 6 head, 1605 to 1995 lbs., 69.00 to 71.00 (69.75) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 112 head, 1000 to 1825 lbs., 49.00 to 56.00 (52.22) average Lean, 85 to 90%, 49 head, 1017 to 1395 lbs., 41.00 to 46.50 (44.24) aerage; 8 head, 1004 to 1233 lbs., 38.00 to 39.00 (38.28) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 11 head, 1550 to 2240 lbs., 69.00 to 76.00 (72.38) average; 8 head, 1740 to 2500 lbs., 76.50 to 79.00 (77.33) high; 8 head, 1703 to 2005 lbs., 63.50 to 68.00 (65.69) low.?
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1230 lbs., 1000.00;
2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1369 lbs., 1175.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1321 to 1500 lbs., 1050.00 to 1185.00 (1156.59); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1418 lbs., 1125.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 16 head, 1354 to 1500 lbs., 900.00 to 1050.00 (910.32); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 1428 lbs., 825.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1388 lbs., 785.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 941 to 1016 lbs., 1225.00 to 1410.00 (1319.86); under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 85 head, 1027 to 1116 lbs., 1275.00 to 1700.00 (1559.70).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1500 lbs., 1025.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 1100.00.
