Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,768 head of cattle selling on Dec. 9, compared to 2,889 head on Dec. 2 and 4,092 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 500 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower. There was no recent comparison on steers weighing under 500 pounds; however, a higher market was noted. The feeder heifers weighing 700 to 900 pounds were selling $3 to $6 lower. The heifer calves weighing 300 to 500 pounds were selling $6 higher. The heifers weighing 500 to 700 pounds were steady. The demand was moderate. The Breaker cows were selling $2 lower. The Lean cows and slaughter bulls were selling $2 higher. The supply included 95% feeder cattle with an estimated 50% steers, 50% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 7% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 295 lbs., 210.00; 15 head, 323 to 349 lbs., 193.00 to 206.00 (203.85); 3 head, 381 lbs., 191.00; 21 head, 405 to 424 lbs., 180.00 to 197.00 (187.43); 15 head, 437 lbs., 177.00 unweaned; 15 head, 463 to 477 lbs., 188.00 to 190.00 (188.27); 11 head, 497 lbs., 173.00 fleshy; 37 head, 468 to 481 lbs., 165.00 to 167.50 (166.17) unweaned; 161 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 154.50 to 167.00 (161.82); 15 head, 517 to 520 lbs., 176.00 to 182.50 (177.31) fancy; 79 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 148.00 to 161.00 (152.20); 105 head, 556 to 560 lbs., 164.00 to 166.00 (165.73) fancy; 48 head, 589 to 599 lbs., 143.00 fleshy; 24 head, 593 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 62 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 137.50 to 146.50 (140.63); 29 head, 615 lbs., 151.50 fancy; 11 head, 624 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 281 head, 655 to 689 lbs., 135.50 to 146.50 (141.98); 22 head, 695 lbs., 146.10 fancy; 12 head, 697 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 12 head, 662 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 116 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 128.50 to 141.00 (136.31); 26 head, 707 lbs., 140.00 fancy; 162 head, 756 to 799 lbs., 131.00 to 139.85 (135.83); 34 head, 770 to 773 lbs., 127.00 to 127.50 (127.26) fleshy; 69 head, 807 to 821 lbs., 132.00 to 136.25 (134.93); 6 head, 805 lbs., 126.75 fleshy; 51 head, 862 to 879 lbs., 126.00 to 131.50 (127.20); 5 head, 850 lbs., 140.00 fancy; 63 head, 931 lbs., 130.85. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 425 lbs., 157.00; 9 head, 551 lbs., 146.00; 11 head, 609 lbs., 126.50; 13 head, 913 lbs., 123.00. Large frame 1, 14 head, 1005 to 1022 lbs., 116.00 to 123.00 (121.52).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 292 to 295 lbs., 186.00 to 191.00 (189.32); 5 head, 327 to 336 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (176.06); 9 head, 357 to 393 lbs., 161.00 to 166.00 (164.30); 49 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 151.00 to 164.00 (157.64); 15 head, 442 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 246 head, 461 to 497 lbs., 143.00 to 156.50 (150.62); 294 head, 510 to 543 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (145.13); 14 head, 539 lbs., 155.00 fancy; 14 head, 528 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 255 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (139.94); 90 head, 567 lbs., 148.00 fancy; 19 head, 551 to 567 lbs., 163.00 to 167.00 (164.24) replacement; 129 head, 614 to 647 lbs., 128.00 to 132.50 (130.47); 103 head, 606 to 638 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (159.60) replacement; 64 head, 661 to 698 lbs., 131.50 to 132.00 (131.76); 85 head, 711 to 740 lbs., 123.50 to 129.00 (127.20); 87 head, 759 to 798 lbs., 123.00 to 127.75 (126.71); 17 head, 889 lbs., 119.00; 8 head, 856 lbs., 108.50 fleshy; 28 head, 914 to 946 lbs., 123.00 to 126.50 (125.18). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 447 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 577 lbs., 113.00; 6 head, 625 lbs., 116.00; 14 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 115.75 to 117.00 (116.45).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 541 lbs., 142.00; 3 head, 608 lbs., 128.00; 7 head, 650 to 660 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (126.45).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 43 head, 1085 to 1600 lbs., 56.00 to 62.00 (58.06) average dressing; 2 head, 365 lbs., 68.00 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 68 head, 1005 to 2070 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.53) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 40 head, 1050 to 1490 lbs., 41.00 to 51.00 (47.42) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1660 to 2165 lbs., 72.00 to 77.00 (75.25) average; 4 head, 1970 to 2360 lbs., 79.00 to 81.00 (79.94) high; 2 head, 1590 to 1730 lbs., 68.00 to 69.00 (68.52) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1322 to 1535 lbs., 975.00 to 1125.00 (1091.25); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1346 lbs., 1150.00.
