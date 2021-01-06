Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 501 head of cattle selling on Dec. 30, 2020, compared to 1,940 head on Dec. 16, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers weighing 400 to 750 pounds were steady on light receipts. The feeder steers weighing 750 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 350 to 800 pounds were sold steady on light receipts. Breaker cows were selling $3 to $4 higher. Boner and Lean cows were steady. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $2 higher. The supply included 18% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 39% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 79% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 8% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 75% bred cows, 19% were bred heifers and 6% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 342 lbs., 190.00; 1 head, 440 lbs., 172.00; 2 head, 555 lbs., 156.00; 20 head, 622 to 645 lbs., 144.00 to 150.50 (148.04); 33 head, 749 lbs., 139.50; 66 head, 783 to 789 lbs., 144.75 to 145.25 (144.90); 7 head, 804 lbs., 137.00; 59 head, 856 to 885 lbs., 137.35 to 140.25 (138.12).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 345 lbs., 165.00; 6 head, 439 to 445 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (138.66); 15 head, 570 to 584 lbs., 132.50 to 133.00 (132.73); 4 head, 611 lbs., 134.00; 24 head, 696 lbs., 133.50; 47 head, 712 to 743 lbs., 131.00 to 132.75 (132.44); 25 head, 799 lbs., 127.25.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 505 lbs., 128.50; 2 head, 632 lbs., 92.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 1075 to 1765 lbs., 58.00 to 64.00 (60.89) average dressing; 13 head, 1110 to 1662 lbs., 64.50 to 66.00 (65.05) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 19 head, 1035 to 1425 lbs., 48.50 to 57.00 (51.91) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 7 head, 1110 to 1295 lbs., 43.00 to 47.00 (44.61) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1530 to 1635 lbs., 71.00 to 75.00 (72.99) average; 2 head, 1945 to 2255 lbs., 80.50 high; 1 head, 1325 lbs., 69.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1155 lbs., 1100.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1195 to 1495 lbs., 910.00 to 1150.00 (1021.80); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1135 to 1415 lbs., 760.00 to 860.00 (815.49); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1435 lbs., 950.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1325 lbs., 700.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight,
over 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1072 to 1110 lbs., 1050.00 to 1085.00 (1061.94).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 800 lbs., 1225.00,
