Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,508 head of feeder cattle selling on July 7, compared to 3,002 head on June 30 and 3,311 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing 450 to 600 pounds were trading $5 to $10 higher with heavier weight calves and yearlings selling $3 to $6 higher. The feeder heifers were trading $2 to $4 higher. The demand was good on a moderate supply, which included a 455 head draft of 925-pound steers. With summertime temperatures and humidity, the cattle carrying extra hair were being discounted. The receipts at Ozarks Regional Stockyard for the first half of 2020 were 9% less than a year ago and 8% less than the five-year average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 66% steers, 30% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 60 head, 468 to 498 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (158.80); 39 head, 417 to 538 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (152.04); 111 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 147.00 to 159.00 (154.67); 19 head, 571 to 596 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.41) unweaned; 132 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 142.50 to 157.00 (148.48); 52 head, 602 to 639 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (140.38) unweaned; 94 head, 753 to 697 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (142.87); 14 head, 712 to 748 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.52); 104 head, 750 to 782 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (131.31); 95 head, 812 to 832 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (130.54); 157 head, 855 to 882 lbs., 121.00 to 128.50 (125.87); 519 head, 925 to 939 lbs., 122.50 to 125.00 (124.69). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 353 to 392 lbs., 152.50 to 159.00 (155.32); 18 head, 412 to 443 lbs., 149.00 to 152.00 (150.29); 29 head, 459 to 488 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (144.97); 74 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (137.88); 60 head, 552 to 594 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (137.67); 46 head, 606 to 644 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.65); 93 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (130.52); 24 head, 692 lbs., 121.75 unweaned; 40 head, 708 to 747 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (124.37); 6 head, 728 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 5 head, 806 lbs., 125.00; 61 head, 864 to 882 lbs., 113.00 to 119.00 (117.87); 91 head, 909 to 945 lbs., 109.00 to 117.50 (117.02); 11 head, 973 to 980 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (107.35); 19 head, 1049 lbs., 105.50. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 491 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 504 to 526 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (127.49); 11 head, 575 to 588 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (116.32); 36 head, 615 to 644 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.50); 21 head, 669 to 697 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.76); 5 head, 605 to 738 lbs., 104.00 to 115.00 (108.28). Large frame 1, 10 head, 646 lbs., 140.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 551 to 572 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.28); 5 head, 685 lbs., 122.00; 6 head, 808 lbs., 115.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 409 to 422 lbs., 132.50 to 148.00 (142.35); 8 head, 450 to 452 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (135.98); 11 head, 579 to 587 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.51). Medium frame 2, 10 head, 832 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 415 to 425 lbs., 136.00 (138.47); 15 head, 465 to 492 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (136.96); 45 head, 504 to 542 lbs., 131.00 to 138.50 (134.60); 110 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.84); 28 head, 623 to 647 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.34); 46 head, 650 to 656 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (125.69); 15 head, 726 to 736 lbs., 124.00 to 124.50 (124.13); 63 head, 752 to 769 lbs., 114.50 to 119.00 (116.32); 18 head, 803 lbs., 114.50; 121 head, 910 lbs., 104.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 360 to 389 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.97); 26 head, 403 to 447 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (129.10); 64 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 117.00 to 132.00 (126.02); 38 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.69); 43 head, 557 to 598 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (124.03); 81 head, 615 to 649 lbs., 118.00 to 129.00 (122.14); 18 head, 671 to 690 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (118.13); 16 head, 722 to 742 lbs., 108.00 to 118.00 (111.71); 140 head, 790 lbs., 110.00; 25 head, 803 to 822 lbs., 102.00 to 103.00 (102.72.). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 485 to 497 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 592 lbs., 115.00; 12 head, 605 to 639 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.96); 11 head, 689 lbs., 108.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 52 9 lbs., 122.00; 6 head, 538 to 573 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.94). Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 444 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 452 to 488 lbs., 142.00 to 142.50 (142.25); 6 head, 503 to 520 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.49); 8 head, 560 to 585 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (130.46). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 433 to 440 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.09); 19 head, 472 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (129.48); 10 head, 527 to 549 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (119.43); 19 head, 551 to 591 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (124.08); 15 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.15); 7 head, 668 to 694 lbs., 117.50 to 120.00 (118.55); 8 head, 700 to 720 lbs., 106.00 to 114.00 (109.73); 10 head, 812 to 835 lbs., 96.00 to 103.00 (99.45).
