Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported 3,203 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 19, compared to 6,205 head the previous week and 3,547 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the bulk of the feeder steers traded $3 to $6 lower with the exception of some seven-weight steers trading $1 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 600 pounds traded $1 to $3 lower with six-weight heifers traded $2 higher while other weights were not well tested. The demand was moderate on a moderate supply. Following a three day weekend the future board for feeder cattle closed with nearby contracts slightly lower and out fronts $1 to $2 higher. The live cattle futures closed mixed. Buyers were keeping a close eye on corn futures, which closed down 5 cents at $5.26. With higher feed costs now and in the future, buyers were looking to make their profit at the time of purchase. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 43% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
16 head, 408 to 432 lbs., 167.50 to 172.50 (169.98); 42 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 162.50 to 180.00 (166.27); 63 head, 503 to 537 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (157.27); 93 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (149.93); 148 head, 603 to 641 lbs., 136.50 to 150.00 (143.79); 44 head, 651 to 680 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.44); 81 head, 701 to 730 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (137.22); 46 head, 755 to 781 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.19); 24 head, 805 to 848 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.66); 12 head, 853 lbs., 127.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 318 to 348 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (151.57); 14 head, 350 to 362 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (154.38); 40 head, 401 to 430 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (139.63); 69 head, 460 to 496 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (137.35); 29 head, 511 to 548 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.64); 193 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (128.04); 37 head, 610 to 639 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (127.07); 110 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (123.94).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 519 to 520 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.50); 15 head, 551 to 574 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.62).
