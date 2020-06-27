Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,679 head of feeder cattle selling on June 16, compared to 2,805 head on June 9 and 3,018 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 750 pounds were steady to $3 lower while heavier weights traded $2 to $7 higher than last week’s light offering. The heifer calves traded steady to $5 lower. The demand was moderate on a heavy supply, which included several pot-load drafts of 7 and 8 weight steers. A special video sale of eight loads of 850-pound heifers and two loads of 860-pound steers, located out-of-state, brought $112.85 and $126.50, respectively. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 36% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
17 head, 412 to 436 lbs., 165.00 to 172.00 (170.95); 43 head, 460 to 492 lbs., 154.00 to 162.00 (158.53); 76 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (152.52); 26 head, 509 to 515 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (149.07) unweaned; 77 head, 551 to 588 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (147.04); 80 head, 556 to 583 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.10) unweaned; 180 head, 604 to 646 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (144.21); 89 head, 650 to 679 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (139.18); 116 head, 702 to 739 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (133.22); 159 head, 752 to 785 lbs., 125.00 to 136.50 (132.67); 54 head, 814 to 840 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (122.44); 336 head, 853 to 891 lbs., 119.50 to 130.50 (126.30). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 325 lbs., 160.00; 17 head, 387 to 399 lbs., 152.50 to 157.50 (155.48); 38 head, 401 to 447 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (153.17); 66 head, 464 to 495 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (149.34); 102 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 134.00 to 150.00 (142.14); 56 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.87); 68 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 123.00 to 139.00 (133.83); 35 head, 661 to 694 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (130.06); 27 head, 707 to 730 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (123.64); 6 head, 750 to 770 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.66); 18 head, 855 to 892 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.55); 23 head, 918 to 942 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.26); 34 head, 957 to 985 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (104.39); 16 head, 1008 to 1049 lbs., 99.00 to 107.00 (104.51). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 358 to 361 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (145.52) 25 head, 410 to 442 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (136.76); 13 head, 462 to 498 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (136.15); 11 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 114.00 to 130.00 (121.71); 5 head, 723 lbs., 87.00; 5 head, 815 lbs., 95.00; 8 head, 857 lbs., 83.00. Large frame 1, 6 head, 648 lbs., 140.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 372 lbs., 147.00; 16 head, 554 to 566 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (129.05). Medium frame 1, 5 head, 619 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 717 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 388 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 505 to 526 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (134.17); 14 head, 584 to 586 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.00). Medium frame 2, 8 head, 423 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 331 lbs., 154.00; 28 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (145.52); 66 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.31): 80 head, 451 to 496 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (137.50); 34 head, 461 to 494 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (133.02) unweaned; 105 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 132.00 to 139.50 (135.00); 10 head, 528 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 89 head, 552 to 588 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (130.97); 87 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 127.50 to 134.00 (130.34); 9 head, 623 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 40 head, 650 to 690 lbs.,122.50 to 128.00 (126.56); 20 head, 704 to 746 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 325 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (144.05); 37 head, 357 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (139.63); 30 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (134.59); 96 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 120.00 to 132.50 (128.35); 93 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (128.43); 45 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.23); 22 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (119.14); 69 head, 658 to 699 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (116.66); 26 head, 704 to 740 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (112.61); 5 head, 735 lbs., 107.00 fleshy; 33 head, 821 to 822 lbs., 106.50 to 110.00 (109.58); 14 head, 857 to 870 lbs., 100.00; 6 head, 954 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 304 to 342 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.00); 9 head, 365 to 374 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.09); 5 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (111.05); 10 head, 460 to 478 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (115.48); 8 head, 692 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (97.50); 5 head, 738 lbs., 100.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 580 lbs., 127.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 402 to 446 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (131.02); 6 head, 514 lbs., 120.00; Medium frame 1, 7 head, 584 lbs., 131.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 426 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 435 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 450 to 488 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.73); 9 head, 517 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 626 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 387 to 390 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (142.78); 19 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 132.50 to 138.00 (135.26); 9 head, 462 to 490 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (128.26); 10 head, 512 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (122.22); 15 head, 555 to 594 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (123.00); 6 head, 619 to 640 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (122.13); 15 head, 650 to 662 lbs., 114.00 to 126.00 (122.13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.