Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 6,205 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 12, compared to 6,807 head on Jan. 5 and 3,632 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 750 pounds were mostly steady with spots selling $4 higher while heavier weight steers were trading $2 to $4 lower. The heifer calves were steady to $3 lower. The demand was moderate on a very heavy supply. An additional 1,362 head were sold through the video auction. Traditionally 11,000 to 14,000 feeders are sold the first two weeks of the new year; however, they are normally spread out over three sales. This year, because of the way the New Year’s day fell, the receipts have been spread out over only two sales resulting in very high volume sales. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 0% was dairy steers, 38% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 52%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 330 to 349 lbs., 183.00 to 192.00 (185.58); 33 head, 358 to 396 lbs., 177.50 to 190.00 (182.38); 7 head, 364 lbs., 198.00 thin fleshed; 78 head, 418 to 445 lbs., 172.50 to 185.00 (179.80); 100 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 165.00 to 185.00 (174.08); 155 head, 501 to 527 lbs., 159.00 to 174.00 (163.58); 99 head, 553 to 586 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (153.64); 251 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (145.12); 107 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (143.83); 240 head, 702 to 736 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (135.85); 164 head, 760 to 790 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (131.26); 176 head, 809 to 837 lbs., 127.50 to 131.75 (130.89); 129 head, 854 to 872 lbs., 128.50 to 131.50 (130.47); 6 head, 913 lbs., 132.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 314 to 342 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (150.96); 24 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.83); 83 head, 408 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (143.33); 111 head, 457 to 495 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (139.03); 115 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (131.70); 124 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (130.38); 84 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 122.00 to 127.50 (124.71); 51 head, 668 to 688 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.43); 135 head, 712 to 714 lbs., 122.00 to 126.50 (124.79); 46 head, 778 lbs., 121.50; 32 head, 821 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 361 lbs., 155.00; 19 head, 568 to 588 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.70); 5 head, 623 lbs., 126.00; 7 head, 724 lbs., 122.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.