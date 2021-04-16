Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,409 head selling a week ago, 3,364 head trading March 30 and 1,756 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a week ago, steer and heifer calves were trading uneven from $3 lower to $3 higher. Yearling steers were selling $2 to $4 higher while yearling heifers were not well tested. Demand was good on a moderate supply. Demand improved throughout the day especially on thin to moderately fleshed calves. The market was active as fat cattle cash prices surpassed $120 for the first time in over a year and boxed beef cutout values continued to make big gains. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (55% steers, 41% heifers, 4% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 38%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 314 to 336 lbs., 195.00 to 197.50 (196.50); 40 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 185.00 to 197.50 (190.17); 103 head, 402 to 449 lbs., 183.00 to 197.00 (191.36); 88 head, 453 to 488 lbs., 180.00 to 194.00 (184.73); 131 head, 501 to 527 lbs., 171.00 to 183.00 (178.52); 87 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (168.98); 53 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 157.50 to 166.00 (161.78); 89 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (155.59); 98 head, 702 to 724 lbs., 143.00 to 159.00 (150.66); 97 head, 777 to 786 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (140.69); 27 head, 808 to 840 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (135.94); 36 head, 873 to 886 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (137.62); 22 head, 900 to 935 lbs., 135.50 to 136.00 (135.70); 16 head, 964 lbs., 127.00; 5 head, 1025 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 278 to 293 lbs., 162.50 to 170.00 (166.15); 9 head, 326 to 348 lbs., 164.00 to 173.00 (169.87); 52 head, 352 to 393 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (160.88); 68 head, 402 to 442 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (158.72); 24 head, 490 to 499 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.25); 7 head, 452 lbs., 146.00, unweaned; 85 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (150.32); 98 head, 553 to 583 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (147.17); 101 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (144.56); 84 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (137.58); 5 head, 722 lbs., 132.00; 28 head, 814 to 822 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.68).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 380 to 386 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (169.61); 7 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 162.00 to 175.00 (167.31); 6 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 170.00 to 177.00 (173.36); 23 head, 508 to 538 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (149.87); 5 head, 551 lbs., 146.00; 15 head, 604 to 641 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.86).
