Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,413 head selling a week ago, 2,685 head trading April 20 and 2,941 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a week ago, steer calves were selling $5 to $10 lower while heifer calves were trading $3 to $6 lower. There were too few yearlings to adequately test the market however undertones were steady to weak. Demand was moderate on a light to moderate supply. With May corn contracts at or near $7 most of the day, the increasing cost of feed was a major topic around the sale barn. The USDA's most recent Cattle on Feed report had inventories up 5%, placements up 28% and marketings up 1% when compared to a year ago. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (45% steers, 50% heifers, 5% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 42%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 177.50 to 188.00 (184.08); 5 head, 437 to 440 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (177.01); 29 head, 469 to 486 lbs., 169.00 to 175.00 (172.10); 69 head, 505 to 534 lbs., 155.00 to 167.00 (160.18); 54 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 153.00 to 165.00 (159.07); 18 head, 616 lbs., 143.00; 26 head, 656 to 661 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (143.02); 7 head, 732 lbs., 140.00; 42 head, 755 to 763 lbs., 133.50 to 138.00 (134.56); 79 head, 905 to 915 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (126.88); 43 head, 1091 lbs., 116.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 335 lbs., 164.00; 7 head, 369 lbs., 153.00; 94 head, 404 to 445 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (146.77); 73 head, 457 to 488 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (146.01); 30 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (134.78); 9 head, 565 to 592 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.68); 11 head, 576 lbs., 128.00, unweaned; 47 head, 602 to 644 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.70); 5 head, 692 lbs., 126.00; 10 head, 728 to 731 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.50).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (152.66); 14 head, 462 to 498 lbs., 155.00; 17 head, 512 to 542 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (143.50); 7 head, 555 to 560 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (143.13).
