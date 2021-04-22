Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,685 head selling a week ago, 3,081 head trading April 13 and 2,319 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a week ago, steer calves were trading $3 to $6 lower while heifer calves were selling $4 to $8 lower. Yearlings were not well tested. Demand was moderate, and improved throughout the day, on a moderate supply. There were mostly new crop calves in the offering, which were presented in smaller packages. The cattle boards slowed their downward slide with some modest gains however Dogwood Winter had corn futures up double digits. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (52% steers, 44% heifers, 4% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 40%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 308 to 315 lbs., 195.00 to 200.00 (196.49); 20 head, 351 to 394 lbs., 179.00 to 188.00 (184.93); 30 head, 415 to 435 lbs., 181.00 to 188.00 (184.78); 36 head, 463 to 480 lbs., 178.00 to 182.00 (179.90); 98 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 161.00 to 172.00 (163.68); 108 head, 561 to 598 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (164.15); 21 head, 622 to 642 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (157.27); 9 head, 606 lbs., 172.00, fancy; 34 head, 677 to 678 lbs., 150.00 to 151.50 (150.79); 21 head, 705 to 734 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (150.38); 5 head, 770 lbs., 144.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 358 to 392 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (158.06); 46 head, 409 to 448 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (150.27); 40 head, 451 to 488 lbs., 146.00 to 159.00 (151.35); 37 head, 511 to 526 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.00); 15 head, 558 to 575 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.66); 21 head, 604 to 639 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (135.84); 38 head, 650 to 669 lbs., 132.00 to 134.50 (133.01); 12 head, 714 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 758 lbs., 128.50.
