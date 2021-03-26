Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,208 head selling a week ago, 6,277 head trading March 9 and 586 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a week ago, steer calves under 600 pounds were trading steady to $4 higher while heavier weight steers were selling mostly steady. Lightly tested yearling steers were trading $2 to $3 higher. Heifer calves under 600 pounds were selling steady to $2 lower while heavier weight heifers were trading $3 to $5 higher. Demand was good on a moderate supply, which included several large drafts of 6 weight heifers. Rapidly improving pasture conditions and back month future prices have increased demand for stocker calves. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (46% steers, 49% heifers, 4% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 372 lbs., 186.00; 33 head, 404 to 435 lbs., 182.00 to 197.00 (189.10); 46 head, 456 to 488 lbs., 176.00 to 194.00 (184.63); 89 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (173.78); 108 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 161.00 to 170.00 (166.43); 62 head, 610 to 641 lbs., 150.50 to 157.00 (152.66); 120 head, 654 to 699 lbs., 141.50 to 151.00 (145.96); 64 head, 706 to 733 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.52); 33 head, 764 to 786 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (132.97); 17 head, 795 lbs., 127.50, fleshy; 56 head, 810 to 839 lbs., 128.50 to 129.00 (128.79); 6 head, 905 lbs., 124.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 357 to 399 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (156.73); 49 head, 403 to 431 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (150.64); 23 head, 448 lbs., 140.00, unweaned; 64 head, 457 to 488 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (144.55); 153 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (139.65); 115 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (135.66); 249 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 128.50 to 138.00 (135.10); 158 head, 660 to 699 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (129.22); 41 head, 701 to 718 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (127.63).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 353 to 366 lbs., 165.00 to 166.00 (165.59); 32 head, 402 to 438 lbs., 155.00 to 167.50 (159.06); 4 head, 471 lbs., 161.00; 15 head, 505 to 539 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (151.28); 5 head, 584 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 652 lbs., 136.00.
