Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,364 head selling a week ago, 2,712 head trading March 23 and 1,504 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 43 head, 355 to 392 lbs., 186.00 to 195.00 (189.53); 71 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 183.00 to 195.00 (189.09); 33 head, 463 to 498 lbs., head, 180.00 to 188.00 (184.53); 114 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 171.00 to 185.00 (179.00); 124 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 164.00 to 178.00 (170.51); 119 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (164.47); 60 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 149.00 to 161.50 (155.45); 172 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (149.72); 128 head, 754 to 799 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (144.12); 139 head, 803 to 822 lbs., 133.00 to 140.50 (137.46); 61 head, 854 to 866 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.65); 66 head, 902 to 908 lbs., 128.00 to 128.50 (128.48).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 323 to 347 lbs., 166.00 to 172.50 (170.23); 35 head, 358 to 397 lbs., 157.50 to 165.00 (160.07); 17 head, 376 lbs., 177.00, fancy; 83 head, 405 to 444 lbs., 153.00 to 166.00 (159.18); 94 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 152.50 to 165.00 (160.72); 127 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (153.57); 28 head, 555 to 581 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.01); 62 head, 602 to 627 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (142.65); 99 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (138.78); 59 head, 700 to 727 lbs., 129.50 to 132.50 (130.03); 34 head, 752 to 756 lbs., 129.50 to 133.00 (131.55).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 439 to 448 lbs., 165.00 to 169.00 (167.53); 9 head, 452 to 485 lbs., 157.50 to 170.00 (163.19); 11 head, 509 to 513 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (162.93); 6 head, 558 lbs., 153.00 to 156.00 (154.50); 8 head, 652 lbs., 141.00; 21 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (137.11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.