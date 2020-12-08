Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,245 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 24, compared to 5,082 head on Nov. 17 and 1,959 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were mostly steady with some 7 to weight steers trading $5 higher. The demand was good on a light supply with most weights not well tested. An additional 1,696 head were sold through the video auction. Supplies were considerably less than the previous two weeks due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. A bullish Cattle on Feed report had Inventories at 101%, Placements at 89% and Marketings slightly below a year ago. The gains on both Live and Feeder Cattle Futures as well as in box beef cutouts has given some support for cash prices during one of the highest volume months of the year. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 38% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 293 lbs., 180.00; 10 head, 360 to 378 lbs., 167.50 to 178.00 (172.82); 28 head, 408 to 448 lbs., 161.00 to 167.00 (164.00); 80 head, 452 to 497 lbs., 156.00 to 165.00 (160.26); 76 head, 512 to 547 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (155.67); 91 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 146.00 to 164.00 (152.23); 12 head, 599 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 56 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (139.34); 35 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (136.31); 48 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 131.00 to 131.50 (131.23) unweaned; 58 head, 707 to 714 lbs., 133.00 to 135.75 (135.51); 163 head, 754 to 791 lbs., 135.25 to 142.00 (141.09); 20 head, 809 to 825 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (131.91); 26 head, 880 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 415 to 443 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (155.74); 11 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (147.07); 14 head, 509 to 510 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (134.21); 51 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 128.00 to 142.00 (135.90); 11 head, 615 to 647 lbs., 130.00; 32 head, 651 to 692 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (127.79); 32 head, 722 to 746 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (128.14); 24 head, 752 to 790 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.95); 19 head, 802 to 843 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (128.34); 14 head, 869 to 898 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.56). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 435 lbs., 139.00; 5 head, 484 lbs., 135.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 491 lbs., 140.00; 20 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (132.33); 22 head, 645 to 646 lbs., 123.50 to 125.00 (124.18); 8 head, 658 to 662 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.00); 21 head, 709 to 738 lbs., 122.50 to 128.50 (125.60). Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 457 lbs., 142.00; 12 head, 521 to 536 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (146.72); 9 head, 553 to 572 lbs., 128.00 to 132.50 (131.03); 7 head, 641 lbs., 132.50; 9 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.70 11 head, 781 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 326 to 338 lbs., 145.00 to 147.50 (146.41); 19 head, 362 to 394 lbs., 142.50 to 151.00 (149.75); 42 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 137.50 to 145.00 (142.47); 68 head, 456 to 497 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (135.73); 48 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (131.14); 116 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (129.81); 21 head, 569 to 589 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 25 head, 613 to 644 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.30); 31 head, 658 to 686 lbs., 125.00 to 128.50 (126.56); 32 head, 726 lbs., 126.75; 9 head, 799 lbs., 124.00; 20 head, 816 lbs., 129.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 321 lbs., 132.00; 17 head, 371 to 391 lbs., 132.50 to 135.00 (133.23); 19 head, 425 to 438 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.78); 12 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.95); 40 head, 507 to 547 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (121.79); 14 head, 592 to 594 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (121.65); 11 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (117.41); 33 head, 651 to 687 lbs., 110.00 to 135.00 (122.20); 6 head, 712 to 725 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.51); 11 head, 772 to 789 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.46). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 440 lbs., 110.00; 8 head, 518 to 544 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (111.09). Large frame 1 to 2, 33 head, 583 to 599 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (116.34); 18 head, 684 to 697 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.37); 5 head, 762 lbs., 115.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 328 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 433 lbs., 115.00; 10 head, 620 to 624 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (117.09); 6 head, 701 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 423 lbs., 145.00; 17 head, 510 to 536 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.83). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 545 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 556 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 645 lbs., 119.00; 12 head, 658 to 680 lbs., 106.00 to 119.00 (112.85); 7 head, 734 lbs., 106.00.
