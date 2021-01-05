Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,002 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 22, compared to 3,186 head on Dec. 15, according to the USDA -Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, there were too few feeder calves across all weight ranges for an adequate comparison; however, undertones were mostly steady to weak. The demand was moderate on a very light supply. The last sale of the year at ORS included feeder cattle, video auction and slaughter and replacement cattle. The Ozarks Regional Stockyards ended 2020 with a total of 174,675 head of feeders cattle sold, which was 3.2% ahead of last year and 5% above the five-year average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 1% was dairy steers, 38% was heifers and 10% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 33%. An additional 1,934 head of feeder cattle were sold through the video auction. Ozarks Regional Stockyards will return to its regular schedule at 8 a.m. Jan. 5, 2021.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 134.00 to 152.50 (145.40); 3 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.49); 8 head, 405 to 442 lbs., 131.00 to 150.00 (140.57); 12 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (140.11); 8 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 121.00 to 137.50 (130.49); 7 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 117.50 to 127.50 (123.31); 10 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (117.17); 6 head, 932 lbs., 100.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 527 lbs., 147.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 295 lbs., 170.00; 7 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 139.00 to 152.50 (143.58); 6 head, 462 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.00); 5 head, 505 to 542 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.83). Dairy steers, large frame 3, 6 head, 352 lbs., 92.50; 7 head, 437 lbs., 67.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 352 to 385 lbs., 142.50 to 153.00 (146.62); 3 head, 410 lbs., 140.00; 21 head, 452 to 471 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (137.97); 5 head, 500 to 519 lbs., 131.00; 14 head, 557 to 576 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.53); 5 head, 637 lbs., 127.00; 61 head, 835 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.36); 17 head, 355 to 392 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (132.86); 7 head, 402 to 412 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (128.23); 26 head, 455 to 491 lbs., 122.00 to 133.00 (128.85); 19 head, 510 to 523 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (127.42); 24 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (116.94); 19 head, 615 to 636 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (112.93); 4 head, 901 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 355 to 385 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (117.55); 5 head, 402 to 447 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (108.04); 16 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.07); 17 head, 565 to 590 lbs., 110.00 to 112.50 (110.29); 11 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (106.52); 5 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 104.00 to 105.00 (104.21); 7 head, 708 to 745 lbs., 90.00 to 107.00 (104.46); 4 head, 798 lbs., 105.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 668 lbs., 105.00; 3 head, 823 lbs., 100.00. Medium frame 1, 4 head, 436 lbs., 137.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 336 lbs., 140.00; 4 head, 436 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 510 to 525 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (126.61).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (136.18); 6 head, 558 to 563 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (135.52). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 515 to 546 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (125.20); 13 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.40); 4 head, 607 to 625 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.49); 15 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.59); 7 head, 740 to 749 lbs., 95.00 to 100.00 (97.87); 16 head, 761 to 798 lbs., 95.00 to 106.00 (104.52); 4 head, 845 lbs., 100.00; 3 head, 905 to 945 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (83.35); 10 head, 958 to 975 lbs., 72.50 to 95.00 (83.65).
