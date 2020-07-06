Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,002 head of feeder cattle selling on June 30, compared to 3,678 head a week ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, West Plains, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were trading steady to $4 lower. The demand was moderate on a moderate supply. With the exception of a few multi pot-load drafts of yearlings, most of the offering was presented in single and small packages. Lower prices for fat cattle and box beef cutouts have weakened cash feeder prices. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 40% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 59%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 330 lbs., 177.50; 25 head, 398 lbs., 171.00; 6 head, 421 lbs., 161.00; 36 head, 457 to 493 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (154.33); 44 head, 510 to 541 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (153.05); 36 head, 559 to 595 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (145.17); 7 head, 554 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 104 head, 602 to 641 lbs., 139.00 to 152.00 (144.07); 62 head, 651 to 680 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (139.92); 126 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 129.50 to 137.50 (132.94); 36 head, 756 to 766 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (128.67); 185 head, 812 to 849 lbs., 122.75 to 126.50 (124.03); 117 head, 860 to 893 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (119.63); 182 head, 900 to 911 lbs., 118.00 to 120.35 (120.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 416 to 432 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (151.38); 29 head, 460 to 488 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.99); 45 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 132.50 to 147.00 (139.75); 22 head, 550 to 581 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (138.29); 41 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (132.65); 41 head, 652 to 680 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (129.97); 17 head, 709 to 748 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (126.03); 22 head, 760 to 781 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.56); 68 head, 810 to 840 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (119.42); 32 head, 857 to 897 lbs., 108.50 to 114.00 (111.48); 5 head, 911 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 378 to 398 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 430 to 435 lbs., 127.50 to 132.50 (129.49); 13 head, 453 to 484 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.82); 9 head, 553 to 582 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (130.24); 11 head, 639 to 642 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.45). Large frame 1, 8 head, 674 lbs., 136.00; 7 head, 701 lbs., 128.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 462 to 499 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (137.44); 13 head, 560 to 594 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (129.59); 16 head, 602 to 641 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.10); 21 head, 652 to 682 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.73); 10 head, 855 to 871 lbs., 113.00 to 117.50 (115.23).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 349 lbs., 155.00; 22 head, 393 lbs., 147.00; 20 head, 416 to 435 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.44); 85 head, 452 to 497 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (134.96); 57 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.65); 100 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.33); 89 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (127.22); 18 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.42); 54 head, 758 to 791 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (114.75); 22 head, 837 lbs., 113.50; 15 head, 998 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 329 lbs., 145.00; 29 head, 351 to 393 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.79); 32 head, 405 to 447 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (131.34); 43 head, 464 to 496 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (124.53); 78 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.97); 41 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 114.00 to 127.00 (124.20); 50 head, 606 to 643 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.88); 58 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (114.57); 36 head, 718 to 728 lbs., 110.00 to 117.50 (114.72); 15 head, 777 to 798 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (110.35). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 371 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 464 to 493 lbs., 102.00 to 102.50 (102.29); 8 head, 519 lbs., 115.00; 32 head, 636 to 649 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.31). Large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 384 lbs., 131.00; 24 head, 456 to 492 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.12); 13 head, 528 to 545 lbs., 117.50 to 125.00 (122.14); 16 head, 577 to 585 lbs., 118.00 to 130.00 (126.28); 10 head, 658 to 698 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.58); 10 head, 876 lbs., 103.50. Medium frame 1, 17 head, 516 lbs., 128.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 555 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 421 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 519 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 352 lbs., 139.00; 11 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 122.50 to 135.00 (129.72); 20 head, 459 to 492 lbs., 117.50 to 134.00 (128.00); 13 head, 513 to 527 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (125.78); 13 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (126.29); 20 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (118.79); 12 head, 672 to 690 lbs., 109.00 to 112.50 (109.86).
