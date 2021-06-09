Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,541 head of feeder cattle selling on June 8, compared to 2,812 head on June 1 and 2,805 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady to $3 higher. The yearling steers and heifers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was good on a moderate supply. An additional 600 head were sold through the video auction. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 42% was heifers and 5% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 355 lbs., 188.00; 13 head, 437 lbs., 176.00; 79 head, 502 to 544 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (162.96); 128 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (163.45); 28 head, 564 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 168 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (157.96); 109 head, 650 to 687 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (147.19); 49 head, 700 to 734 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (140.62); 61 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (137.43); 51 head, 800 lbs., 136.25; 62 head, 883 lbs., 136.50; 6 head, 909 lbs., 126.00; 15 head, 993 lbs., 120.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 327 lbs., 162.00; 14 head, 357 to 399 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (157.74); 45 head, 405 to 442 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (148.54); 104 head, 451 to 493 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (145.14); 161 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.08); 131 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.34); 104 head, 601 to 639 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (135.01); 43 head, 653 to 682 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (134.17); 6 head, 669 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 37 head, 700 to 729 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.83); 67 head, 756 to 778 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (129.67).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 24 head, 454 to 490 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (144.70); 9 head, 510 to 513 lbs., 152.50 to 153.00 (152.78); 27 head, 611 to 643 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (138.93); 6 head, 651 lbs., 131.00.
