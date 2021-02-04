Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,214 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 26, compared to 3,203 head on Jan. 19 and 3,020 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 700 pounds were trading $4 to $8 higher with heavier weights steady to $2 higher. The heifer calves were trading $3 to $6 higher. The demand was good on a moderate supply. The quality was above average with some four weight steers topping $2 for the first time in several months. The Cattle on Feed report showed Inventories were up slightly, Placements up 1%, which was more than expected, and Marketings were up 1%. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 37% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
43 head, 315 to 346 lbs., 180.00 to 200.00 (195.38); 46 head, 402 to 440 lbs., 168.00 to 176.00 (172.97); 61 head, 413 lbs., 202.00 fancy; 124 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 168.00 to 176.00 (174.37); 111 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 156.00 to 167.50 (164.05); 74 head, 512 lbs., 186.00 fancy; 134 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 148.00 to 168.00 (156.16); 14 head, 550 to 577 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.31) unweaned; 194 head, 618 to 644 lbs., 143.00 to 155.50 (149.42); 120 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 136.00 to 148.50 (141.22); 113 head, 707 to 741 lbs., 131.50 to 136.50 (134.79); 62 head, 754 to 792 lbs., 129.00 to 135.50 (131.47); 74 head, 807 to 810 lbs., 128.00 to 132.25 (130.54); 20 head, 879 lbs., 121.50 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 318 lbs., 164.00; 46 head, 351 to 398 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (153.02); 46 head, 402 to 442 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.65); 46 head, 451 to 482 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (140.25); 9 head, 461 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 87 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (133.32); 110 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (132.93); 5 head, 551 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 97 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (131.37); 10 head, 660 to 697 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (127.58); 52 head, 704 to 739 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (124.68); 39 head, 900 lbs., 114.75; 27 head, 961 lbs., 114.75.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 585 to 598 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.90); 9 head, 662 to 695 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.34).
