Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,082 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 17, compared to 4,950 head on Nov. 10 and 4,673 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were unevenly steady from $2 lower to $2 higher. The demand was moderate on a very heavy supply. For the past two weeks the Ozarks Regional Stockyards has had receipts over 5,000 head through the ring, which is rare except for special prevaccination sales and summer yearling runs. The sellers are playing catch up as depressed prices through October kept them home in hopes of better prices. The stronger cash prices have brought some to town but the recent bill from the county collector has brought many more. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 42% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 303 to 345 lbs., 177.00 to 180.00 (178.04); 53 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 170.00 to 185.00 (175.58); 61 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 162.50 to 172.00 (166.70); 193 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 155.00 to 172.00 (162.31); 177 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 148.00 to 163.00 (157.92); 183 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 143.00 to 159.00 (148.69); 190 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (143.43); 29 head, 613 to 642 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.36) unweaned; 175 head, 650 to 686 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (139.32); 25 head, 668 to 684 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (132.44) unweaned; 52 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (134.84); 12 head, 719 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 78 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 131.50 to 138.00 (135.29); 197 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 132.00 to 136.50 (135.01); 27 head, 857 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 31 head, 356 to 393 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (163.00); 66 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.43); 73 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 138.00 to 153.00 (146.02); 10 head, 472 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed; 76 head, 507 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (140.77); 97 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (140.28); 92 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 123.00 to 139.50 (132.86); 78 head, 654 to 698 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (130.26); 85 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 126.50 to 133.00 (130.12); 7 head, 782 lbs., 120.00; 16 head, 802 to 847 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (125.59); 5 head, 897 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 17 head, 375 to 386 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (147.63); 13 head, 428 to 445 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (136.62); 11 head, 506 to 538 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.59); 10 head, 573 to 590 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (125.82); 19 head, 615 to 648 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (117.82); 25 head, 713 to 744 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (117.41). Large frame 1, 11 head, 582 to 595 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (142.77); 23 head, 602 to 632 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (139.87); 5 head, 674 lbs., 137.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 485 lbs., 154.00; 15 head, 513 to 523 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.34); 9 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (135.41); 13 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.55); 6 head, 703 lbs., 122.00. Medium frame 1, 24 head, 580 lbs., 151.00; 8 head, 672 lbs., 132.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 436 lbs., 157.00; 11 head, 452 to 492 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (145.53); 10 head, 532 lbs., 143.00; 6 head, 620 to 647 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (127.15).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 35 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (143.99); 143 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 137.00 to 152.00 (141.81); 155 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.22); 262 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (133.36); 124 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 127.00 to 143.00 (131.60); 6 head, 583 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 116 head, 603 to 639 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.22); 31 head, 650 to 659 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.36); 7 head, 664 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 70 head, 707 to 747 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.30); 6 head, 749 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 70 head, 768 to 777 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.55); 41 head, 814 to 847 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (127.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 329 to 330 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.23); 29 head, 358 to 390 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.94); 76 head, 425 to 449 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (130.67); 66 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (122.81); 68 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (121.57); 69 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (121.41); 63 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (120.11); 86 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 114.00 to 126.00 (122.35); 37 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 113.00 to 118.00 (114.93); 5 head, 781 lbs., 117.00; 10 head, 842 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 511 to 545 lbs., 111.00 to 117.00 (113.81); 7 head, 571 to 593 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.56); 6 head, 617 to 635 lbs., 100.00; 5 head, 707 lbs., 90.00; 5 head, 786 lbs., 108.00; 7 head, 805 to 806 lbs., 104.00 to 105.00 (104.43). Large frame 1, 9 head, 501 lbs., 138.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 504 to 545 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (122.84); 16 head, 586 to 599 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (122.77); 21 head, 600 to 608 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (118.75); 5 head, 663 lbs., 116.00; 12 head, 754 to 784 lbs., 107.00 to 108.00 (107.43). Medium frame 1, 7 head, 352 to 393 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.74); 10 head, 418 to 442 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (136.02); 5 head, 512 lbs., 133.00; 13 head, 551 to 575 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.65); 12 head, 608 lbs., 130.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 398 lbs., 130.00; 12 head, 415 to 422 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.47); 7 head, 525 to 548 lbs., 114.00 to 117.50 (116.04).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 482 to 490 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (139.97); 6 head, 503 to 517 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.04); 17 head, 558 to 591 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (131.20); 18 head, 604 to 642 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (131.95). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 465 to 478 lbs., 120.00 to 127.50 (123.70); 9 head, 564 to 590 lbs., 110.00 to 123.00 (117.37); 13 head, 611 to 640 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (118.26); 9 head, 662 to 690 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (122.66); 5 head, 720 to 738 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.82).
