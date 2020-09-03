Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,427 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 1, compared to 3,142 head on Aug. 25 and 2,158 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were trading $2 to $4 higher with spots selling $6 higher. The yearlings were not well tested; however, undertones were higher. The demand was good on a light to moderate supply. Additional rains, following those from Hurricane Laura, have turned the pastures green and increased the demand for grass-ready calves. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 45% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 177.50 to 190.00 (184.74); 11 head, 380 to 384 lbs., 177.50; 13 head, 422 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 178.00 (171.65); 13 head, 460 to 484 lbs., 156.00 to 165.00 (160.99); 82 head, 501 to 544 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (157.32); 85 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (150.57); 111 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 144.00 to 160.50 (152.75); 178 head, 657 to 688 lbs., 143.75 to 155.00 (145.70); 63 head, 703 to 744 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (145.08); 5 head, 762 lbs., 139.00; 18 head, 802 to 845 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.56); 32 head, 875 lbs., 133.50; 14 head, 1012 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 283 lbs., 182.50; 13 head, 353 to 384 lbs., 157.50 to 164.00 (161.12); 18 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.29); 22 head, 452 to 482 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (151.18); 60 head, 502 to 543 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (143.73); 49 head, 568 to 599 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (141.79); 31 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (137.45); 42 head, 652 to 692 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (137.54); 28 head, 707 to 726 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (131.71). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 385 lbs., 150.00; 21 head, 459 to 493 lbs., 125.00 to 141.00 (134.49); 14 head, 512 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (132.66); 12 head, 559 to 588 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (126.83); 11 head, 628 to 635 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.29); 11 head, 663 to 672 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (122.48). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 7 head, 480 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 543 lbs., 116.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 706 lbs., 142.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 612 to 645 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (137.69); 8 head, 712 lbs., 135.00. Medium frame 1, 6 head, 620 lbs., 140.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 369 lbs., 152.50; 16 head. 58 to 488 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (152.40); 5 head, 542 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 722 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 310 to 332 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (150.87); 20 head, 377 to 398 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (147.83); 47 head, 413 to 428 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (151.29); 10 head, 460 to 478 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (149.54); 166 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (140.51); 95 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (137.67); 12 head, 562 to 580 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (133.01) fleshy; 138 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 131.50 to 142.00 (136.41); 68 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (133.12); 44 head, 702 to 711 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.93); 13 head, 754 to 782 lbs., 124.50 to 131.00 (129.46); 7 head, 837 lbs., 123.50; 6 head, 869 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 293 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 375 to 388 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.33); 21 head, 408 to 438 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (133.17); 49 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (138.58); 30 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.18); 15 head, 552 to 588 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.26); 19 head, 608 to 630 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (127.45); 20 head, 657 to 692 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.59); 6 head, 717 to 725 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (119.47); 6 head, 788 lbs., 123.00; 15 head, 937 lbs., 114.50. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 357 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 408 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 471 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 530 to 532 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.01). Large frame 1, 7 head, 518 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 606 lbs., 133.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 565 to 576 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.63); 10 head, 724 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 433 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 496 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 559 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 635 lbs., 112.00 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 456 to 462 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (141.91); 10 head, 568 lbs., 139.00; 6 head, 681 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 418 to 430 lbs., 137.00 to 157.00 (144.37); 7 head, 452 to 485 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.24); 19 head, 507 to 546 lbs., 117.00 to 130.00 (123.97); 10 head, 676 to 695 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (120.84). Large frame 2, 5 head, 626 lbs., 106.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.