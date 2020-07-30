Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,892 head of feeder cattle selling on July 21, compared to 4,091 head a week ago and 3,481 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves and yearlings were trading $2 to $4 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 750 pounds were trading $5 to $7 higher with heavier weights not well tested. The demand was good on a moderate supply. The heat and humidity continue to be an issue but has allowed popup thunderstorms to bring welcomed showers for parts of the area. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 42% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 353 to 397 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (172.18); 45 head, 432 to 441 lbs., 158.00 to 165.00 (162.41); 28 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 155.00 to 161.00 (158.67); 79 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.18) unweaned; 71 head, 552 to 590 lbs., 149.00 to 161.00 (153.55); 20 head, 556 to 590 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.73) unweaned; 137 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 142.50 to 153.00 (147.48); 29 head, 622 to 645 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (140.59) unweaned; 89 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (145.06); 12 head, 676 to 694 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 50 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (138.30); 70 head, 755 to 782 lbs., 130.00 to 143.50 (139.15); 107 head, 808 to 847 lbs., 130.00 to 135.75 (134.26); 10 head, 855 to 898 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.39); 72 head, 1018 lbs., 135.10. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 145.00 to 162.00 (156.19); 12 head, 418 to 445 lbs., 147.50 to 152.50 (150.00); 41 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (145.08); 66 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (143.89); 56 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 133.00 to 147.00 (141.96); 37 head, 612 to 635 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (137.59); 26 head, 652 to 694 lbs., 128.00 to 143.00 (132.90); 9 head, 70t to 712 lbs., 120.00 o 124.00 (121.67); 14 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.51); 5 head, 862 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 390 to 396 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.00); 16 head, 462 to 496 lbs., 127.50 to 137.50 (134.05); 6 head, 542 lbs., 130.00; 11 head, 603 to 622 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.61). Large frame 1, 5 head, 525 lbs., 161.00; 5 head, 551 lbs., 156.00; 5 head, 605 lbs., 151.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 529 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 572 to 574 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (130.83); 47 head, 628 to 643 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (138.28); 6 head, 678 lbs., 135.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 410 to 448 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (148.09); 20 head, 475 to 492 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (145.73); 15 head, 527 to 534 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.59); 6 head, 582 lbs., 128.00; 10 head, 602 lbs., 136.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 340 lbs., 153.00; 21 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (143.72); 43 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.93); 58 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (141.40); 87 head, 505 to 542 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (135.76); 87 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (135.91); 12 head, 595 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 130 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (132.95); 74 head, 667 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.68); 25 head, 705 to 724 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (129.63); 13 head, 763 lbs., 123.50; 18 head, 818 lbs., 120.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 308 to 322 lbs., 138.00 to 142.50 (141.04); 18 head, 352 to 398 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (134.43); 34 head, 404 to 441 lbs., 127.50 to 137.50 (133.04); 38 head, 470 to 499 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (129.16); 84 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.91); 45 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.20); 22 head, 605 to 635 lbs., 124.00 to 138.00 (128.60); 15 head, 652 to 665 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (121.18); 32 head, 713 to 745 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.20); 5 head, 750 lbs., 117.00; 6 head, 819 lbs., 116.50. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 545 lbs., 113.00 to 117.50 (118.25); 8 head, 647 lbs., 110.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 481 lbs., 144.00; 7 head, 586 lbs., 135.00; 55 head, 604 lbs., 133.50; 7 head, 706 lbs., 122.00. Medium frame 1, 10 head, 430 to 436 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (142.02); 13 head, 479 lbs., 152.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 518 lbs., 132.50; 7 head, 551 lbs., 139.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 355 to 362 lbs., 145.00 to 157.50 (151.31); 12 head, 465 to 468 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (144.00); 8 head, 538 to 549 lbs., 143.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 374 lbs., 125.00; 14 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (128.93); 5 head, 492 lbs., 132.00; 7 head, 625 to 632 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (120.24); 13 head, 653 to 688 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (127.24); 5 head, 809 lbs., 110.00.
