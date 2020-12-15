Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,353 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 8, compared to 4,262 head on Dec. 1 and 3,732 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers and heifers were unevenly steady from $3 lower to $3 higher with some peewee steers selling $8 higher. The demand was good early and moderated throughout the day. The supply was moderate with most of the offering, in the last half of the sale, presented in single or small drafts. The Feeder Cattle and Live Cattle Futures saw some stability following Monday’s much lower prices however the Daily Box Beef prices continue their downward trend. The top prices were near Friday’s Pre-Vac sale; however, the volume of high quality animals was much lower, resulting in mostly lower averages. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 0% was dairy steers, 37% was heifers and 5% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 40%. An additional 1,068 head were sold through the video auction. The last sale of will be 8 a.m. Dec. 22. No sales are not planned Dec. 23, 29 or 30. A return to regular schedule will be Jan. 5.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 310 to 325 lbs., 185.00 to 192.50 (187.49); 29 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 172.00 to 186.00 (177.03); 34 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 165.00 to 183.00 (175.35); 90 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 165.00 to 182.00 (175.38); 57 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (159.80) unweaned; 78 head, 501 to 539 lbs., 157.00 to 177.00 (162.74); 31 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.90) unweaned; 133 head, 550 to 581 lbs., 146.00 to 162.00 (149.92); 55 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 139.50 to 145.00 (141.14) unweaned; 105 head, 604 to 644 lbs., 137.00 to 151.00 (139.97); 49 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.92) unweaned; 63 head, 659 to 687 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (138.37); 31 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.42) unweaned; 72 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (137.74); 56 head, 811 to 845 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (136.61); 47 head, 919 to 944 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (135.93). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 315 to 340 lbs., 167.50 to 180.00 (172.27); 19 head, 354 to 399 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (160.88); 21 head, 412 to 434 lbs., 147.50 to 161.00 (157.28); 44 head, 461 to 488 lbs., 147.50 to 157.50 (152.57); 76 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 135.00 to 152.00 (144.33); 72 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 127.50 to 143.00 (136.46); 60 head, 610 to 639 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.81); 50 head, 652 to 689 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (128.07); 98 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (127.06); 36 head, 764 to 792 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (128.89); 11 head, 800 to 839 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (120.30); 13 head, 862 to 888 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (123.64); 7 head, 926 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 328 lbs., 132.50; 10 head, 484 to 499 lbs., 119.00 to 132.50 (125.85); 21 head, 525 to 542 lbs., 120.00 to 132.50 (127.38); 8 head, 574 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (122.77); 6 head, 608 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 708 lbs., 105.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 436 lbs., 137.00; 7 head, 474 to 478 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (139.17); 14 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 124.00 to 138.00 (134.32); 11 head, 619 to 632 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (128.49); 14 head, 656 to 692 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (127.40). Medium frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 370 to 381 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (156.96); 5 head, 424 lbs., 142.50; 20 head, 473 to 495 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (141.45); 8 head, 628 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 655 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 2, 5 head, 567 lbs., 119.00; 28 head, 604 to 646 lbs., 110.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 7 head, 433 lbs., 60.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 318 to 333 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.51); 22 head, 365 to 399 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (139.70); 49 head, 417 to 448 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (138.35); 54 head, 455 to 489 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (134.30); 10 head, 490 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.50) unweaned; 81 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (132.80); 8 head, 502 to 511 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 78 head, 563 to 591 lbs., 127.00 to 134.50 (130.41); 25 head, 661 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 319 to 348 lbs., 137.50 to 138.00 (137.80); 14 head, 352 to 399 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (129.62); 48 head, 404 to 446 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (128.47); 44 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.08); 75 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 114.00 to 128.00 (120.75); 76 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 110.00 to 129.00 (119.56); 52 head, 607 to 630 lbs., 106.00 to 122.00 (117.46); 80 head, 652 to 691 lbs., 114.00 to 122.00 (117.17); 13 head, 726 to 746 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (105.04); 8 head, 751 to 785 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.61); 32 head, 803 to 835 lbs., 99.00 to 115.00 (111.40); 6 head, 858 lbs., 119.00; 6 head, 910 to 945 lbs., 112.00 to 115.00 (113.47); 6 head, 1038 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 420 to 428 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (108.36); 21 head, 465 to 496 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (107.19); 13 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (111.06); 29 head, 554 to 594 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (100.90); 8 head, 626 to 632 lbs., 95.00 to 110.00 (100.66); 14 head, 655 to 689 lbs., 102.00 to 108.00 (104.19); 12 head, 705 to 742 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (104.70). Large frame 1, 5 head, 383 lbs., 143.00; 6 head, 463 to 475 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (139.08); 5 head, 564 lbs., 133.00; 9 head, 628 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 432 lbs., 122.00; 5 head, 452 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 548 lbs., 114.00; 10 head, 558 to 575 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (112.79); 6 head, 707 lbs., 110.00; 26 head, 851 lbs., 119.00. Medium frame 1, 6 head, 448 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 499 lbs., 120.00; 18 head, 500 to 524 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (117.67). Medium frame 2, 21 head, 400 to 436 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (103.44); 5 head, 580 lbs., 112.50; 5 head, 676 lbs., 104.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 406 lbs., 155.00; 8 head, 482 to 495 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.51); 26 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 128.00 to 145.00 (138.79); 15 head, 584 to 595 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (135.90). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 532 to 536 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (117.99); 22 head, 552 to 585 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (119.90); 37 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 108.00 to 120.00 (113.51); 6 head, 680 lbs., 105.00; 9 head, 707 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 758 lbs., 101.00.
