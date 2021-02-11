Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,854 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 9, 3,404 head on Feb. 2 and 2,398 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were trading steady to $2 higher with most weights not well tested. The demand was good on a light supply. The freezing rain across the area kept supplies light while the forecast of sub-zero temperatures kept many at home preparing for the Arctic blast. The market was active as those buyers in attendance worked to square up their loads. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 41% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
