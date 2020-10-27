Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,050 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 20, compared to 2,802 head on Oct. 13 and 3,298 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 550 pounds were steady to $2 lower while heavier weights were selling $5 to $7 lower. The heifer calves were trading $3 to $7 lower. The demand was moderate on weaned calves and light on bawling calves. The supply was light with most weights were not well tested. The calves weaned 45 days or more with two or more rounds of shots traded steady to weak but the large volume of unweaned or shortweaned calves kept the average prices sharply lower. The good news around the barn were the reports of rain across most of the area ranging from a half inch to 5 inches. Rain came a little too late to help most pastures but did put some water in the ponds and creeks. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 50% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 37%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 318 to 348 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (167.35); 5 head, 350 to 372 lbs., 160.00 to 167.50 (162.42); 50 head, 401 to 443 lbs., 149.00 to 164.00 (157.54); 13 head, 426 to 440 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 35 head, 455 to 481 lbs., 146.00 to 159.00 (152.15); 84 head, 500 to 531 lbs., 143.00 to 159.00 (149.00); 15 head, 526 to 540 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (139.52) unweaned; 49 head, 552 to 582 lbs., 134.00 to 149.00 (139.30); 57 head, 600 to 636 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.63); 31 head, 670 to 681 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.93); 7 head, 658 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 6 head, 723 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 5 head, 700 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 39 head, 841 128.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 375 to 396 lbs., 140.00 to 152.50 (144.63); 9 head, 408 to 440 lbs., 137.50 to 148.00 (141.58); 42 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (137.03); 43 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.69); 39 head, 557 to 595 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (132.18); 34 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.79); 10 head, 608 to 636 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (114.42) unweaned; 23 head, 657 to 694 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.40); 7 head, 664 to 667 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 45 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (121.05); 13 head, 755 to 765 (762) 118.00 to 124.00 (120.85); 15 head, 757 to 772 lbs., 109.00 to 115.00 (114.19) unweaned; 11 head, 822 to 833 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (120.64). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 330 to 342 lbs., 127.50 to 145.00 (137.65); 6 head, 425 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.33); 5 head, 474 lbs., 127.50; 5 head, 545 lbs., 113.00; 5 head, 647 lbs., 102.00; 5 head, 605 lbs., 100.00 unweaned. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 701 lbs., 114.00; 5 head, 870 lbs., 116.00; 5 head, 950 lbs., 115.00. Medium frame 1, 7 head, 508 to 520 lbs., 140.00; 6 head, 575 lbs., 137.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 526 to 536 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.80); 5 head, 645 lbs., 115.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 320 to 338 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (130.96); 9 head, 358 to 380 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.84); 68 head, 405 to 438 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (132.94); 41 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (126.56); 36 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (120.15) unweaned; 50 head, 512 to 538 lbs., 124.00 to 128.50 (126.69); 13 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (113.89) unweaned; 22 head, 559 to 599 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (125.48); 22 head, 551 to 558 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.04) unweaned; 21 head, 631 to 639 lbs., 121.00; 43 head, 662 to 677 lbs., 121.00 to 126.50 (124.81); 5 head, 651 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 29 head, 720 to 727 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (123.17); 20 head, 902 to 920 lbs., 111.00 to 113.00 (111.51); 9 head, 962 lbs., 103.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 363 to 398 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (122.89); 19 head, 429 to 448 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (119.93); 47 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 114.00 to 122.00 (118.70); 42 head, 505 to 539 lbs., 114.50 to 121.00 (116.92); 26 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 103.00 to 112.00 (107.94) unweaned; 41 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (113.92); 13 head, 555 to 584 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (105.45) unweaned; 22 head, 605 to 611 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (109.04); 44 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (102.38) unweaned; 11 head, 667 to 698 lbs., 104.00 to 115.00 (109.37); 6 head, 650 to 674 lbs., 100.00 to 102.00 (101.68) unweaned; 5 head, 745 lbs., 109.00; 27 head, 714 to 735 lbs., 99.00 to 100.00 (99.74) unweaned; 16 head, 761 to 774 lbs., 99.00 to 100.00 (99.75) fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 359 to 395 lbs., 105.00 to 112.50 (109.48); 6 head, 410 to 430 lbs., 110.00; 38 head, 468 to 499 lbs., 80.00 to 112.00 (106.61); 14 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (103.03); 5 head, 585 to 587 lbs., 90.00 to 108.00 (100.81); 14 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 95.00 to 110.00 (102.47); 5 head, 705 to 726 lbs., 85.00 to 95.00 (93.05); 5 head, 773 lbs., 90.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 544 lbs., 122.00; 8 head, 605 to 631 lbs., 100.00; 5 head, 706 lbs., 105.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 500 to 517 lbs., 108.00 to 113.00 (110.54); 7 head, 567 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 505 to 542 lbs., 112.50 to 117.50 (114.76); 29 head, 550 to 566 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (107.19); 21 head, 615 to 648 lbs., 80.00 to 106.00 (94.04); 12 head, 683 to 692 lbs., 90.00.
