Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,939 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 22, compared to 2,983 head on Sept. 15 and 4,233 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady to $3 higher, with spots selling $6 higher. Most of the gain was on heavier weight, weaned and vaccinated calves. There were too few yearlings for an adequate comparison; however, undertones were sharply higher on yearling steers. The demand was moderate on calves and very good on yearlings. The supply was moderate to heavy with several pot-load drafts in the offering, including one draft of 275 head of nine weight steers. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 1% was dairy steers, 33% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 360 to 387 lbs., 167.50 to 185.00 (171.15); 27 head, 401 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (160.81); 44 head, 457 to 499 lbs., 157.50 to 164.00 (161.18); 63 head, 503 to 534 lbs., 150.00 to 166.50 (157.08); 7 head, 508 to 532 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (143.76) unweaned; 127 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 145.00 to 158.50 (151.31); 54 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (146.49); 90 head, 660 to 679 lbs., 144.00 to 147.50 (144.64); 50 head, 681 to 689 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.89) unweaned; 41 head, 704 to 739 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (146.19); 147 head, 756 to 798 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (140.73); 273 head, 803 to 844 lbs., 136.00 to 142.50 (138.08); 101 head, 863 to 870 lbs., 131.50 to 138.00 (132.10); 331 head, 902 to 925 lbs., 127.50 to 135.75 (135.56); 12 head, 1009 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 378 to 397 lbs., 154.00 to 162.50 (158.42); 29 head, 406 to 448 lbs., 141.00 to 157.50 (52.38); 32 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (151.00); 110 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 134.00 to 149.00 (142.62); 59 head, 557 to 597 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (136.85); 69 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 129.00 to 142.50 (138.92); 90 head, 650 to 686 lbs., 129.00 to 141.50 (135.49); 26 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (128.60); 100 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (132.05); 8 head, 857 to 875 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.76); 5 head, 989 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 348 lbs., 140.00; 20 head, 465 to 492 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (130.43); 17 head, 551 to 583 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.91); 14 head, 600 to 630 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.87). Large frame 1, 18 head, 609 to 636 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (144.65). Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 514 lbs., 132.00; 11 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (134.66); 17 head, 701 to 735 lbs., 131.00 to 135.50 (132.37); 11 head, 813 to 825 lbs., 127.00. Large frame 2, 6 head, 654 lbs., 116.00; 3 head, 765 lbs., 114.00. Large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 361 lbs., 129.00; 6 head, 486 lbs., 124.00; 5 head, 554 lbs., 119.00; 6 head, 677 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 1, 9 head, 393 lbs., 165.00; 25 head, 582 to 594 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (142.93). Medium frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 379 to 398 lbs., 147.50 to 152.50 (151.09); 26 head, 503 to 527 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (139.52); 11 head, 570 to 592 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.70); 11 head, 683 lbs., 132.50; 5 head, 820 lbs., 123.00. Medium frame 2, 8 head, 313 to 336 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (135.38); 7 head, 436 lbs., 134.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 5 head, 458 to 490 lbs., 80.00 to 82.50 (81.46); 19 head, 684 lbs., 83.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 313 to 322 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (151.52); 37 head, 361 to 397 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (146.13); 39 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.19); 27 head, 487 to 499 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (140.34); 53 head, 521 to 547 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.62); 49 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (133.30) unweaned; 74 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.11); 168 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (139.67); 16 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (133.27) unweaned; 64 head, 653 to 679 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (142.04); 27 head, 702 to 743 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (135.57). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 320 to 338 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (140.25); 5 head, 360 to 368 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.61); 40 head, 405 to 447 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.37); 75 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (129.85); 84 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (128.53); 48 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (126.00); 33 head, 617 to 638 lbs., 123.00 to 132.50 (126.85); 13 head, 667 to 675 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.99); 44 head, 703 to 741 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (120.57); 5 head, 759 lbs., 116.00; 20 head, 802 to 809 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (120.81); 23 head, 868 to 895 lbs., 109.50 to 120.00 (113.69); 8 head, 978 lbs., 105.00; 5 head, 1045 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 405 to 407 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (117.48); 20 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (122.62); 23 head, 502 to 535 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (115.80); 13 head, 555 to 589 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.92); 10 head, 660 to 682 lbs., 111.00 to 118.00 (113.75); 16 head, 702 to 732 lbs., 114.00 to 116.00 (114.57). Large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 418 to 449 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.85); 16 head, 504 to 542 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (124.27); 12 head, 571 to 582 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (125.47); 10 head, 682 lbs., 129.0; 8 head, 728 to 729 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.38). Medium frame 1, 6 head, 428 lbs., 144.00; 18 head, 558 to 564 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (134.83). Medium frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 455 to 483 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (129.08); 10 head, 608 to 628 lbs., 119.00 to 132.00 (123.36).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 420 to 440 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.39); 9 head, 451 to 463 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.56); 5 head, 510 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 620 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2. 13 head, 472 to 478 lbs., 100.00 to 123.00 (111.92); 19 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 101.00 to 130.00 (116.52); 33 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (119.90); 28 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (115.16); 7 head, 664 to 695 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.56); 7 head, 737 to 742 lbs., 94.00 to 101.00 (96.99). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 476 lbs., 112.00.
