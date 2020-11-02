Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,338 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 27, compared to 2,050 head on Oct. 20 and 2,985 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the three- and four-weight peewee steers traded $2 to $4 higher while heavier weights were steady to $4 lower. The heifer calves were steady to $4 lower except for six weights that traded $2 higher. The demand was moderate on a very light supply. The colder temperatures and heavy rains across the area along with depressed prices kept receipts light, especially for October. Cattle futures continued their upward trend despite a bullish Cattle on Feed Report released last week that placed Inventories 4% higher and Placements and Marketings 6% higher than the previous month. An additional 747 head were sold through the video auction. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 42% was heifers and 6% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 290 lbs., 175.00; 27 head, 303 to 337 lbs., 170.00 to 185.00 (175.50); 7 head, 362 to 385 lbs., 162.50 to 178.00 (167.32); 41 head, 406 to 440 lbs., 155.00 to 162.50 (160.17); 22 head, 455 to 489 lbs., 137.00 to 152.50 (141.65); 45 head, 510 to 531 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (142.77); 8 head, 526 to 528 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.50) unweaned; 21 head, 558 to 577 lbs., 136.00 to 142.50 (141.17); 16 head, 555 lbs., 156.00 fancy; 7 head, 562 to 582 lbs., 122.50 to 132.00 (127.85) unweaned; 34 head, 600 to 630 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (133.70); 42 head, 658 to 683 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (130.64); 6 head, 663 to 665 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.50) unweaned; 7 head, 726 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 147.50 to 162.50 (152.31); 13 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 138.00 to 147.50 (144.31); 11 head, 422 to 445 lbs., 128.00 to 145.00 (141.79); 5 head, 465 to 485 lbs., 127.50 to 130.00 (129.03); 35 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 122.50 to 135.00 (133.08); 5 head, 502 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 13 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.35); 45 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 115.00 to 131.00 (125.09); 28 head, 655 to 670 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (118.65); 16 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 114.00 to 117.50 (115.09); 18 head, 755 to 787 lbs., 118.50 to 125.00 (120.32); 7 head, 875 to 891 lbs., 110.00 to 113.50 (112.51); 5 head, 936 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 405 to 449 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (116.61); 6 head, 732 lbs., 110.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 510 lbs., 134.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 400 to 416 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (142.09); 5 head, 545 lbs., 120.00; 14 head, 614 to 633 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (117.75); 8 head, 661 to 689 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.90); 5 head, 741 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 1, 10 head, 390 lbs., 152.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 637 lbs., 120.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 17 head, 678 lbs., 46.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 350 to 372 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.56); 66 head, 402 to 434 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (128.22); 33 head, 465 to 482 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.70); 10 head, 455 to 487 lbs., 115.00 to 117.50 (115.77) unweaned; 34 head, 508 to 536 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.86); 17 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (110.35) unweaned; 13 head, 567 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (120.22); 24 head, 608 to 642 lbs., 119.00 to 122.50 (119.85); 7 head, 635 lbs., 108.00 unweaned; 9 head, 700 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 296 lbs., 136.00; 8 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (131.19); 12 head, 365 to 386 lbs., 122.50 to 125.00 (123.99); 29 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 109.00 to 124.00 (118.00); 27 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 109.00 to 118.00 (114.37); 26 head, 509 to 543 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (110.32); 23 head, 552 to 592 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.52); 12 head, 615 to 646 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (108.94); 19 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 107.00 to 113.00 (110.31); 15 head, 702 to 727 lbs., 100.00 to 113.00 (103.84); 5 head, 790 lbs., 112.00; 6 head, 800 to 840 lbs., 100.00 to 111.00 (105.63). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 415 to 426 lbs., 100.00; 5 head, 513 to 525 lbs., 95.00 to 100.00 (97.03); 16 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (103.07). Large frame 1, 5 head, 475 lbs., 127.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 573 lbs., 114.00; 5 head, 600 to 642 lbs.,100.00 to 114.00 (105.83); 7 head, 899 lbs., 103.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 562 to 575 lbs., 100.00 to 107.00 (105.57).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 520 to 535 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.00); 11 head, 615 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 477 lbs., 117.50; 13 head, 570 to 588 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (112.29); 22 head, 608 to 647 lbs., 90.00 to 112.00 (101.70); 5 head, 658 lbs., 113.00; 6 head, 742 to 747 lbs., 85.00 to 106.00 (95.54).
