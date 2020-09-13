Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reports receipts of 2,624 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 8, compared to 2,427 head on Sept. 1 and 2,730 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to last week, steer calves were trading $2 to $3 lower while heifer calves were unevenly steady from $2 lower to $2 higher. The demand was moderate on a moderate supply. Concerns about cooler temperatures, predicted by the weekend, had buyers in search of calves weaned 60-plus days with unweaned or short-weaned calves in less demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 43% was heifers and 6% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 351 to 391 lbs., 167.00 to 181.00 (173.56); 24 head, 405 to 444 lbs., 156.00 to 169.00 (163.35); 21 head, 458 to 492 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (158.55); 138 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (155.96); 44 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (147.91); 113 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (144.22); 118 head, 652 to 670 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (144.92); 25 head, 708 to 743 lbs., 137.50 to 146.00 (140.98); 10 head, 790 lbs., 137.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 360 to 370 lbs., 150.00 to 157.50 (154.63); 22 head, 402 to 440 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (147.89); 49 head, 452 to 494 lbs., 138.00 to 153.00 (146.96); 52 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (140.12); 91 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 130.00 to 144.50 (138.37); 58 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 127.50 to 140.00 (134.87); 75 head, 654 to 698 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (133.73); 32 head, 705 to 732 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (127.95); 41 head, 765 to 789 lbs., 126.00 to 132.50 (130.37); 18 head, 804 to 848 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.69); 5 head, 874 lbs., 124.00; 10 head, 914 to 940 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.40). Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 338 to 339 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (140.99); 5 head, 420 lbs., 139.00; 24 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (129.64); 9 head, 562 to 592 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (116.47). Large frame 1, 6 head, 532 lbs., 150.00; 22 head, 622 lbs., 143.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 539 to 542 lbs., 132.50 to 143.00 (138.79); 5 head, 580 to 595 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.42); 20 head, 638 to 640 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (131.75); 9 head, 675 lbs., 137.00; 6 head, 720 to 745 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.47); 23 head, 754 lbs., 130.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 375 lbs., 155.00; 5 head, 461 lbs., 152.50; 5 head, 661 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 2, 5 head, 368 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 310 to 338 lbs., 157.00 to 157.50 (157.08); 21 head, 350 to 387 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (147.66); 26 head, 401 to 440 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (144.34); 50 head, 454 to 486 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (141.87); 11 head, 466 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 73 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (137.62); 8 head, 518 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 118 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 132.00 to 138.50 (135.78); 61 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (134.75); 102 head, 652 to 696 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (134.33); 18 head, 700 to 708 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (131.83); 11 head, 755 lbs., 132.00; 7 head, 802 to 832 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (122.75); 6 head, 864 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 346 lbs., 135.00; 14 head, 350 to 394 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.50); 48 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.31); 84 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (132.23); 36 head, 507 to 548 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (128.99); 44 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (126.64); 23 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (125.51); 25 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (118.44); 17 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (125.32); 24 head, 755 to 766 lbs., 120.00 to 122.50 (122.19); 11 head, 805 to 830 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (114.62); 6 head, 882 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 458 to 483 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.91); 13 head, 555 to 592 lbs., 105.00 to 119.00 (112.35). Large frame 1, 12 head, 513 lbs., 138.00; 9 head, 604 lbs., 133.00; 21 head, 658 lbs., 131.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (134.95); 13 head, 509 to 513 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (126.32); 5 head, 698 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 751 lbs., 122.00. Medium frame 1, 6 head, 414 lbs., 137.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 471 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 556 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 382 lbs., 166.00; 19 head, 432 to 449 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (150.52); 13 head, 460 to 494 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (136.44); 7 head, 505 to 515 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (137.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 405 to 420 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (130.11); 17 head, 452 to 490 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.09); 5 head, 529 lbs., 134.00; 24 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 110.00 to 129.00 (121.52); 10 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (122.96); 9 head, 654 to 690 lbs., 111.00 to 127.00 (119.79); 28 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 107.50 to 119.00 (116.25); 6 head, 880 to 888 lbs., 97.00.
