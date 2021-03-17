Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 6,277 head of feeder cattle selling on March 9, compared to 4,150 head on March 2 and 2,469 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were trading unevenly steady from $2 lower to $2 higher with spots selling $5 higher. The yearling steers and heifers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was good on a very heavy supply. An additional 1,551 head sold through the video auction. The producers took advantage of the warmer and drier weather to bring cattle to town in record numbers. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 44% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 44 head, 358 to 398 lbs., 186.00 to 192.50 (188.74); 51 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 180.00 to 195.00 (188.63); 78 head, 464 to 492 lbs., 175.00 to 187.00 (180.78); 196 head, 501 to 542 lbs., 167.00 to 185.00 (172.63); 9 head, 528 to 532 lbs., 188.00 to 191.00 (189.66) fancy; 84 head, 551 to 590 lbs., 157.00 to 171.00 (161.87); 109 head, 605 to 639 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (154.10); 181 head, 650 to 684 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (146.83); 118 head, 702 to 743 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (141.62); 314 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 129.00 to 146.00 (135.19); 14 head, 837 lbs., 125.00; 24 head, 852 to 875 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.38); 21 head, 906 to 914 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (121.95).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 318 to 332 lbs., 165.00 to 171.00 (168.81); 76 head, 356 to 395 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (159.40); 115 head, 408 to 448 lbs., 146.00 to 159.00 (152.49); 75 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (145.51); 98 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 137.50 to 145.00 (142.45); 127 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (136.39); 227 head, 604 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (129.66); 71 head, 662 to 687 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.33); 110 head, 705 to 738 lbs., 123.50 to 130.00 (128.44); 30 head, 850 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 440 to 441 lbs., 152.50 to 175.00 (165.72); 5 head, 490 lbs., 160.00; 19 head, 512 to 540 lbs., 142.50 to 155.00 (146.30); 5 head, 554 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 605 lbs., 133.00.
