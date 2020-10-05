Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,800 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 29, compared to 3,939 head on Sept. 22 and 2,978 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 550 pounds were steady to $4 lower with heavier weights including yearlings trading $3 to $5 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 550 pounds were steady to $4 higher with heavier weights mostly steady. The demand was good on a moderate supply. Last week’s USDA Cattle on Feed report reported Inventories were up 4%, Placements up 9% and Marketing down 3% compared to a month ago. A cool front brought in much needed moisture, for parts of the area, as well as dropping morning temperatures into the 40s. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 1% was dairy steers, 45% was heifers and 10% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 373 to 396 lbs., 167.50 to 171.00 (169.02); 29 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (161.33); 38 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 154.00 to 165.00 (159.79); 41 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (151.31); 52 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 147.00 to 159.00 (154.13); 137 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 145.00 to 162.00 (151.64); 9 head, 631 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 33 head, 654 to 693 lbs., 141.00 to 157.00 (148.51); 49 head, 702 to 732 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (144.26); 7 head, 740 lbs., 134.50 fleshy; 67 head, 756 to 787 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (142.70); 104 head, 868 to 882 lbs., 133.00 to 138.25 (135.76). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 351 to 388 lbs., 155.00 to 167.00 (160.87); 17 head, 410 to 449 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (149.06); 29 head, 480 to 494 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (147.21); 23 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (143.93); 44 head, 564 to 599 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (139.58); 10 head, 551 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 68 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (136.63); 40 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (135.99); 17 head, 651 to 671 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.38) unweaned; 12 head, 712 to 738 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (134.02); 13 head, 761 to 787 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.88); 9 head, 900 to 928 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.44). Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 500 to 504 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (131.50); 17 head, 563 to 573 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.17); 6 head, 780 lbs., 111.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 647 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 650 lbs., 149.00; 5 head, 766 lbs., 135.00. Medium frame 1, 7 head, 476 lbs., 157.50; 8 head, 500 to 533 lbs., 145.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 370 to 390 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (151.49); 8 head, 411 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 465 to 468 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (139.67); 8 head, 580 to 588 lbs., 137.00; 5 head, 632 lbs., 136.00; 8 head, 659 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 796 lbs., 125.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 22 head, 667 lbs., 62.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 311 to 325 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (156.65); 14 head, 361 to 382 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (150.65); 49 head, 406 to 446 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.33); 29 head, 470 to 498 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (141.13); 101 head, 504 to 545 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (138.11); 7 head, 539 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 53 head, 550 to 573 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (137.42); 17 head, 550 to 565 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.30) unweaned; 91 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (138.20); 43 head, 657 to 683 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (135.18); 99 head, 700 to 732 lbs., 130.00 to 139.50 (135.39); 20 head, 754 to 757 lbs., 130.00 to 130.50 (130.40); 67 head, 804 to 822 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 370 to 385 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (137.40); 13 head, 418 to 437 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (135.10); 36 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (127.56); 65 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (129.53); 45 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 120.00 to 132.50 (126.51); 40 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 119.00 to 133.00 (127.25); 46 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (126.93); 5 head, 718 lbs., 128.00; 10 head, 760 to 772 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.81); 5 head, 812 lbs., 121.00; 7 head, 947 lbs., 114.00; 10 head, 974 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 1124 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 410 to 438 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.03); 10 head, 556 to 593 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (118.37); 17 head, 610 to 642 lbs., 107.00 to 116.00 (111.51); 22 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 107.00 to 115.00 (110.24); 7 head, 728 to 735 lbs., 109.00 to 112.00 (110.28); 8 head, 807 to 828 lbs., 109.00; 5 head, 928 lbs., 108.00; 5 head, 1001 lbs., 95.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 748 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 932 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 1, 7 head, 426 lbs., 150.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 413 lbs., 131.00; 7 head, 485 lbs., 129.00; 15 head, 505 to 518 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.78); 14 head, 551 to 569 lbs., 131.00 to 132.50 (131.95).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 31 head, 469 to 497 lbs., 140.00; 23 head, 509 to 523 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (135.10); 17 head, 553 to 588 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.42); 5 head, 702 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 462 to 473 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.71); 17 head, 508 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (124.70); 21 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (123.48); 26 head, 608 to 630 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (128.90); 23 head, 653 to 672 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (128.03); 17 head, 728 lbs., 110.00; 8 head, 777 to 778 lbs., 109.00 to 125.00 (119.00); 14 head, 802 to 830 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (98.98); 6 head, 855 to 898 lbs., 90.00 to 93.00 (91.46); 5 head, 999 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 413 to 438 lbs., 110.00.
