Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,950 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 10, compared to 2,049 head on Nov. 3 and 3,042 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were trading $5 to $10 higher with spots $15 higher. The demand was very good on a heavy supply. The receipts were much higher than the past several weeks as both the cash and future prices have been gaining ground. The quality was above average with calves from reputation herds offered in pot load and multi -pot load packages. An additional 2,600 head were sold through the video auction. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 0% was dairy steers, 45% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 338 to 343 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (178.11); 29 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 175.00 to 188.00 (181.29); 98 head, 408 to 443 lbs., 162.00 to 178.00 (171.50); 9 head, 421 to 442 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (159.09) unweaned; 96 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 156.00 to 172.00 (162.13); 33 head, 456 to 496 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (152.99) unweaned; 197 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 149.00 to 166.00 (156.41); 14 head, 521 to 535 lbs., 147.00 to 147.50 (147.25) unweaned; 166 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (150.55); 40 head, 564 to 598 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.86) unweaned; 196 head, 603 to 646 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (149.21); 21 head, 611 to 640 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.09) unweaned; 134 head, 651 to 692 lbs., 137.00 to 154.00 (143.30); 22 head, 672 to 682 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.59) unweaned; 125 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.44); 101 head, 752 to 797 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (139.52); 108 head, 803 to 848 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (143.40); 23 head, 854 to 862 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.70); 11 head, 921 to 931 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (131.72). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 313 to 322 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (157.61); 11 head, 367 to 369 lbs., 164.00 to 167.50 (165.28); 25 head, 429 to 448 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (156.31); 56 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 137.00 to 156.00 (146.35); 77 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 132.50 to 148.00 (139.64); 7 head, 502 lbs., 152.00 thin fleshed; 79 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 128.00 to 142.50 (136.10); 50 head, 608 to 644 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (134.57); 41 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 122.00 to 133.00 (129.04); 5 head, 728 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 759 to 782 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (123.93); 5 head, 921 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 387 to 396 lbs., 129.00 to 152.00 (143.03); 8 head, 415 to 449 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (132.28); 8 head, 475 to 493 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.15); 7 head, 570 to 595 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (125.82). Large frame 1, 5 head, 478 lbs., 158.00; 8 head, 537 lbs., 156.00; 33 head, 552 to 581 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.34); 32 head, 632 to 649 lbs., 132.00 to 146.50 (144.25); 37 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.32); 10 head, 716 lbs., 139.00; 10 head, 774 lbs., 136.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 473 to 482 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (149.27); 15 head, 550 to 551 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.66); 21 head, 674 to 698 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (128.77); 6 head, 912 lbs., 124.00. Medium frame 1, 9 head, 520 to 535 lbs., 144.00 to 157.50 (149.91); 7 head, 624 lbs., 139.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 467 to 471 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 630 lbs., 133.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 9 head, 541 lbs., 65.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 307 to 325 lbs., 157.50 to 163.00 (160.17); 64 head, 359 to 399 lbs., 139.00 to 156.00 (145.39); 64 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (140.07); 138 head, 452 to 496 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (132.86); 8 head, 475 to 486 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.51) unweaned; 242 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (131.49); 13 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.48) unweaned; 215 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (132.86); 7 head, 594 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 281 head, 602 to 636 lbs., 125.00 to 133.10 (131.39); 205 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (132.06); 42 head, 711 to 749 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.41); 16 head, 798 lbs., 128.50; 28 head, 805 lbs., 129.00; 11 head, 908 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 26 head, 380 to 398 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.68); 30 head, 413 to 440 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (129.03); 30 head, 475 to 499 lbs., 111.00 to 125.00 (119.81); 40 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (124.31); 30 head, 570 to 597 lbs., 114.00 to 123.00 (120.34); 28 head, 605 to 646 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (119.18); 41 head, 652 to 682 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (115.43); 16 head, 702 to 710 lbs., 107.00 to 124.00 (112.35); 5 head, 864 lbs., 116.00; 8 head, 978 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 311 lbs., 100.00; 5 head, 444 lbs., 110.00; 10 head, 497 to 498 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (109.99); 10 head, 520 to 523 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (103.01); 6 head, 557 lbs., 110.00; 14 head, 709 to 726 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (101.43). Large frame 1, 5 head, 495 lbs., 138.00; 15 head, 524 to 536 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.65); 25 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.24); 11 head, 680 lbs., 129.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 397 lbs., 128.00; 6 head, 518 to 532 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (120.95); 9 head, 570 to 596 lbs., 114.00 to 118.00 (116.18); 5 head, 648 lbs., 118.00; 8 head, 669 to 685 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (111.86). Medium frame 1, 11 head, 420 to 433 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.33); 8 head, 482 lbs., 131.00; 5 head, 569 lbs., 134.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 453 lbs., 110.00; 9 head, 638 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (117.01).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 468 to 497 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.97); 7 head, 533 to 542 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.15); 21 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (128.75); 12 head, 619 to 624 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 654 lbs., 121.00; 7 head, 717 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 628 to 630 lbs., 107.50 to 120.00 (114.80); 17 head, 663 to 686 lbs., 107.00 to 118.00 (114.64); 13 head, 710 to 749 lbs., 104.00 to 116.00 (110.35); 8 head, 751 to 754 lbs., 95.00 to 116.00 (105.48); 6 head, 800 lbs., 101.00; 5 head, 886 lbs., 95.00; 5 head, 904 lbs., 94.00; 5 head, 982 lbs., 90.00.
