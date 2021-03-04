Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,150 head of feeder cattle selling on March 2, compared ot 1,848 head on Feb. 23 and 2,028 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were trading $3 to $6 higher while heifer calves traded steady to $3 higher. The yearling steers were selling $2 to $3 higher with yearling heifers not well tested. The demand was good and improved throughout the day on a heavy supply. More seasonal temperatures and sunshine helped to increase receipts and catch up from the light receipts in February. Several occasional buyers were ringside, which is a good indication that spring is around the corner. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 44%was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 350 to 394 lbs., 189.00 to 200.00 (191.46); 81 head, 401 to 449 lbs., 177.00 to 196.00 (185.96); 71 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 173.00 to 191.00 (177.55); 145 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 165.00 to 183.00 (172.77); 93 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 157.00 to 177.00 (164.19); 100 head, 600 to 636 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (156.27); 115 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (147.04); 188 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (138.35); 95 head, 755 to 792 lbs., 129.50 to 138.00 (131.54); 120 head, 812 to 849 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (125.58); 6 head, 873 lbs., 124.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 338 to 347 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (162.63); 12 head, 356 to 368 lbs., 159.00 to 171.00 (163.90); 111 head, 408 to 447 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (147.33); 62 head, 451 to 486 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.84); 203 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (138.52); 81 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (135.09); 245 head, 604 to 637 lbs., 127.00 to 136.50 (131.50); 39 head, 651 to 667 lbs., 126.50 to 128.00 (126.95); 16 head, 708 to 726 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.56); 8 head, 847 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 501 to 511 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (155.80).
