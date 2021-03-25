Tulsa Livestock Auction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,321 head selling a week ago, 4,045 head trading March 8 and 514 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, heavy rain across the trade area kept receipts too few to establish a trend, however a lower undertone was noted on both steers and heifers. Demand was good. Quality was average through good.
Supply included: 90% feeder cattle (38% steers, 54% heifers, 8% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 24%.
